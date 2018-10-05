Subscribe to Breaking News emails
In Focus
The Week in Pictures: Sept. 27 - Oct. 4
Protests rock the Capitol, Indonesia takes a deadly double hit, an Aussie truck rally and more.
Vote looms
Police look on as protesters are arrested in the Hart Senate Office Building during a rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill on Oct. 4.
Top Republicans voiced confidence Thursday that Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed to the Supreme Court this weekend, as they asserted that an FBI probe had found nothing to support sex assault allegations against Donald Trump's nominee.
Debris field
A man carries salvaged items as he makes his way through earthquake debris on Oct. 4 in Palu, Indonesia.
The powerful earthquake and tsunami killed more than 1,550 people in and around the port city of Palu on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.
Washed ashore
Quake survivors make their way past a passenger ferry sitting between two buildings in Wani, Indonesia, on Oct. 3.
A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck at dusk on Sept. 28 and generated a tsunami said to have been as high as 20 feet in places.
Bolt from the blue
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center during an electrical storm over New York City on Oct. 2.
Somber anniversary
Megan Murphy, right, embraces Cara Knoedler on Oct. 1, the first anniversary of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Last year's shooting occurred at the end of a three-day country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, when a gunman in a tower suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino opened fire on the crowd. In addition to the 58 people who were killed, hundreds were injured — including more than 400 who were shot or had injuries from shrapnel.
Car explosion
Authorities investigate the scene of a fatal car explosion in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 1.
The car exploded late on Sept. 29, killing three people, including a toddler, and leading to a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents. Federal authorities are helping local officials in the investigation.
Gondola sunset
The sun sets in The Caucasus Mountains near Sochi, Russia, on Oct. 1.
Tug of war
Ethnic Miao women in traditional costumes compete in a tug of war in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in Guangxi, China, on Sept. 27.
China has 120 minority autonomous counties where ethnic minorities live in concentrated communities.
Wild-card victory
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with Andrew McCutchen after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of the American League wild-card playoff baseball game on Oct. 3 in New York.
New York will take a train to Boston for a best-of-five Division Series starting Friday night, a matchup of 100-win heavyweights.
Outback rally
A woman cracks a bull whip on top of her truck at the annual Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, Australia, on Sept. 29.
Thousands of people flocked to the rural Australian town of Deniliquin in a rowdy celebration of their love of utility vehicles and the outback, with whip-cracking and bull-riding contests among the highlights.
First lady solo
First lady Melania Trump holds a baby during a visit to a hospital in Accra, Ghana, on Oct. 2, as she began her weeklong trip to Africa to promote her "Be Best" campaign.
It is her first solo trip abroad as first lady.
Elevator confrontation
Ana Maria Archila, a survivor of sexual assault, confronts Sen. Jeff Flake in an elevator in the Russell Senate Office Building on Sept. 28.
A dramatic confrontation at a Capitol complex elevator between two survivors of sexual assault and Sen. Flake preceded his decision to call for a delay of Kavanaugh's confirmation vote while the FBI conducted interviews in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh.
Food relief
Quake survivors scramble to get live chickens being distributed from a police truck outside a makeshift camp in Palu, Indonesia, on Oct. 2.
More than 70,000 people have been moved to shelters and makeshift tents that have sprouted across Palu, the provincial capital that's home to 380,000 people, and its surrounding areas.
Grim toll
Soldiers bury quake victims in a mass grave in Poboya on Oct. 2.
The search continues for hundreds still missing, including many buried in deep mud and debris from collapsed houses and buildings.
Photos: Devastation in hard-hit Indonesian city
Migrant rescue
A migrant, part of a group intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, stands in a line after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain, on Oct. 2.
Prison search
Inmates sit on the floor of Saint Dimas chapel as Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel look for contraband on Sept. 29.
The inmates of the Manila City jail were temporarily held in the chapel so jail personnel could inspect their cells.
Athens shadow
A presidential guard watches over the Tomb of the Unknown soldier in Athens on Sept. 21.
Photo made available on Sept. 28.
