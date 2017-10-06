The Week in Pictures: Sept. 29 - Oct. 6

Three uprooted trees lay along a road after being knocked over during a storm near Hildesheim, Germany on Oct. 6, 2017. Seven people died Thursday as high winds caused widespread travel chaos in northern Germany.
Rohingya Muslim refugees exhausted by their journey rest upon arrival on the Bangladeshi shoreline of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar in Teknaf on Sept. 30.
Half a million people have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh in the largest refugee crisis to hit Asia in decades. The crisis began when a Rohingya insurgent group launched attacks with rifles and machetes on a series of security posts in Myanmar on Aug. 25, prompting the military to launch a brutal round of "clearance operations" in response.
Those fleeing have described indiscriminate attacks by security forces and Buddhist mobs, including monks, as well as killings and rapes.
Photos: Desperate Rohingya Refugees Face Squalor at Crowded Bangladeshi Camp
Rohingya Muslim refugees walk by night after crossing the border from Myanmar, on the Bangladeshi shores of the Naf river in Teknaf on Sept. 29.
Photos: Heartbroken Rohingya Refugees Bury Dead After Boat Capsizes
Spanish National Police officers in plain clothes try to snatch a ballot box from polling station officials at the Ramon Llull school in Barcelona, on Oct. 1.
Spanish riot police smashed their way into Catalan polling stations Sunday to try to halt a disputed referendum on independence, firing rubber bullets and attacking voters who were trying to stop them from confiscating ballots. The daylong melee injured at least 460 civilians and 11 police.
Spanish police push people with a shield outside a polling station in Barcelona on Oct. 1. Police were acting on orders from the Spanish government to stop the voting, which Spain's Constitutional Court had declared illegal.
Photos: Hundreds Injured as Spanish Police Try to Block Catalan Referendum
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron and Team Oracle aerobatics pilot, Sean Tucker, fly over San Francisco Bay ahead of Fleet Week in San Francisco on Oct. 5.
Only a wall remains standing after a house was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in Naguabo, Puerto Rico on Oct. 2. The Category 4 storm was the strongest hurricane to hit the island in nearly 100 years.
Homes damaged by Hurricane Maria stand amid thousands of trees that have been exfoliated by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico on Oct. 5.
Photos: Powerless Puerto Rico Struggles to Recover Post Maria
Washed away coffins cover a hill after a landslide in the Lares Municipal Cemetery in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Lares, Puerto Rico on Sept. 30.
Photos: Relief Team in Puerto Rico Brings Aid and Comfort to Elderly
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the first meeting of the National Space Council at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, in Chantilly, Virginia on Oct. 5.
Thrust into the spotlight under uncomfortable circumstances, the normally camera-shy Tillerson sought to rebut a widely disseminated NBC News story that claimed Vice President Mike Pence had to talk the former oil man out of resigning over the summer, and that Tillerson had questioned Trump's intelligence. The explosive claims followed several instances in which Trump and Tillerson's policy pronouncements have appeared to clash.
A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after a shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.
A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on the festival below, killing 58 people and wounding more than 500 as tens of thousands of frantic concertgoers ran for their lives. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Las Vegas police stand guard at the scene of the shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.
People carry a shooting victim at the country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.
A person lies on the ground covered with blood at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.
A group of High Court Judges sit in Westminster Abbey during the annual service to mark the start of the legal year in London on Oct. 2. The service, conducted by the Dean of Westminster, dates back to the Middle Ages and is attended by over 700 judges and senior judicial figures.
Women look out the window as they ride in a van in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Oct. 5.
French police point a gun at a man on the ground after a woman was stabbed outside the Saint-Charles main train station in Marseille, France on Oct. 1.
A man with a knife killed two women at the main train station in the French city of Marseille on Sunday, shouting "Allahu akbar" during an attack that French authorities were working to determine had links to Islamic extremism.
Investigators work at the scene of the shooting on the festival grounds in Las Vegas on Oct. 3.
Nanette Castillo looks at the dead body of her son Aldrin, an alleged drug user killed by unidentified assailants, in Manila, Philippines on Oct. 3.
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate a mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium during a pastoral visit in Bologna, Italy on Oct. 1.
President Donald Trump tosses a roll of paper towels into a crowd as he visits those affected by Hurricane Maria at Calvary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Oct. 3.