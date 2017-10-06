The Week in Pictures: Sept. 29 - Oct. 6

2.

Rohingya Muslim refugees exhausted by their journey rest upon arrival on the Bangladeshi shoreline of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar in Teknaf on Sept. 30.

Half a million people have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh in the largest refugee crisis to hit Asia in decades. The crisis began when a Rohingya insurgent group launched attacks with rifles and machetes on a series of security posts in Myanmar on Aug. 25, prompting the military to launch a brutal round of "clearance operations" in response.

Those fleeing have described indiscriminate attacks by security forces and Buddhist mobs, including monks, as well as killings and rapes.

Photos: Desperate Rohingya Refugees Face Squalor at Crowded Bangladeshi Camp

Fred Dufour / AFP - Getty Images