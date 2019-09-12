The Week in Pictures: Sept. 5 - 12

People look at a capsized cargo ship off the St. Simons Island Pier, Ga., on Sept. 8.

Four crew members trapped inside the Golden Ray have been rescued, a day after the massive cargo ship capsized, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The crew members apparently became trapped in the engine room Sunday after the vessel overturned and caught fire in the early morning hours on the St. Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick, about 80 miles south of Savannah.