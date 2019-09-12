Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Sept. 5 - 12
A squirrelly hug, a capsized ship off the coast of Georgia, New York’s Tribute in Light and more.
A couple sits on a cafe terrace as seagulls fly over them in Istanbul on Sept. 10, 2019.
People look at a capsized cargo ship off the St. Simons Island Pier, Ga., on Sept. 8.
Four crew members trapped inside the Golden Ray have been rescued, a day after the massive cargo ship capsized, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The crew members apparently became trapped in the engine room Sunday after the vessel overturned and caught fire in the early morning hours on the St. Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick, about 80 miles south of Savannah.
Alexandra Hamatie, whose cousin Robert Horohoe was killed during the attacks, pauses at the National September 11 Memorial during a morning commemoration ceremony in New York on Sept. 11.
Lightening strikes during a light storm over the Taravo Valley in Cognocoli-Monticchi, Corsica on Sept. 10.
A ground squirrel appears to take a deep whiff of a flower in Vienna, Austria, on June 5. Dick van Duijn, an amateur photographer took the trek especially for pictures of the ground squirrels and after almost 500 shots, captured this moment. "Afterwards, he ate the flower," he said.
Firefighters help put out a forest fire next to the A1 motorway near Fontao, Portugal on Sept. 6.
A child drives a miniature electric toy car across Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sept. 9.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Darnford Farm in Banchory, Scotland, on Sept. 6.
A boat tours near a glacier's terminus in the Kenai Mountains near Primrose, Alaska, on Sept. 6.
Scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey have been studying the glaciers in the area since 1966 and their studies show that the warming climate has resulted in sustained glacial mass loss as melting outpaced the accumulation of new snow and ice.
A destroyed house stands among trees following Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, on Sept. 8.
Hurricane Dorian's death toll in the Bahamas climbed to 50 on Monday as more deaths were reported from the storm that plowed through the country last week, officials said.
Members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force remove a body recovered in a destroyed neighborhood following Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Sept. 9.
Forty-two bodies have been found in Abaco and eight recovered on Grand Bahama, said Anthony Ferguson, commissioner of Royal Bahamas Police Force.
Thousands of people remain missing, and relief efforts were underway on the battered islands.
Artist Manolo trains his horse Indra to swim in the "Calanque of Sormiou" in Marseille, France, on Sept. 4.
A group of men lay on the ground after being arrested by members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police in Johannesburg Katlehong Township, during a new wave of anti-foreigner violence on Sept. 5.
Tensions eased between twin African powerhouses South Africa and Nigeria on Sept. 5, after Pretoria temporarily closed its diplomatic missions in the rival state following a wave of attacks on foreign-owned stores there that claimed 10 lives.
The Tribute in Light illuminates New York's skyline on Sept. 11. The art installation of 88 searchlights marked the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.