Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Sept. 5 - 12

A capsized ship off Georgia, a squirrelly hug, New York’s Tribute in Light and more.

Istanbul gulls

A couple sits on a cafe terrace as seagulls fly over them in Istanbul on Sept. 10, 2019.

Ozan Kose / AFP - Getty Images
Amazing rescue

People look at a capsized cargo ship off the St. Simons Island Pier, Ga., on Sept. 8.

Coast Guard rescuers pulled four trapped men alive from the ship on Monday, drilling into the hull's steel plates to extract the crew members more than a day after their vessel overturned while leaving a Georgia port.

Bobby Haven / The Brunswick News via AP
Painful anniversary

Alexandra Hamatie, whose cousin Robert Horohoe was killed during the attacks, pauses at the National September 11 Memorial during a morning commemoration ceremony in New York on Sept. 11.

Photos: Remembering those lost on 9/11

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Lightning strike

A storm moves over the Taravo Valley in Cognocoli-Monticchi, Corsica on Sept. 10.

Pascal Pochard-Casabianca / AFP - Getty Images
Love at first sniff

A ground squirrel appears to take a deep whiff of a flower in Vienna on June 5.

Dick van Duijn, an amateur photographer took the trek especially for pictures of the ground squirrels and after almost 500 shots, captured this moment. "Afterwards, he ate the flower," he said.

Dick van Duijn
Portugal wildfire

Firefighters work to extinguish a forest fire near Fontao on Sept. 6.

Rafael Marchante / Reuters
Growing up in North Korea

A child drives a miniature car across Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang on Sept. 9.

Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
Down on the farm

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Darnford Farm in Banchory, Scotland, on Sept. 6.

Andrew Milligan / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
Alaskan glacier

A boat tours near a glacier's terminus in the Kenai Mountains near Primrose on Sept. 6.

Scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey have been studying the glaciers in the area since 1966 and their studies show that the warming climate has resulted in sustained glacial mass loss as melting outpaced the accumulation of new snow and ice.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Dorian's aftermath

A destroyed house stands among trees following Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, on Sept. 8.

Hurricane Dorian's death toll in the Bahamas climbed to 50 on Monday as more deaths were reported from the storm that plowed through the country last week, officials said.

Loren Elliott / Reuters
Recovering the dead

Members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force remove a body from a destroyed neighborhood following Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Sept. 9.

Forty-two bodies have been found in Abaco and eight recovered on Grand Bahama, said Anthony Ferguson, commissioner of Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Thousands of people remain missing, and relief efforts were underway on the battered islands.

Loren Elliott / Reuters
Leading a horse underwater

Artist Manolo trains his horse Indra to swim in the Calanque de Sormiou in Marseille, France, on Sept. 4.

Christophe Simon / AFP - Getty Images
Xenophobic attacks

A group of men lay on the ground after being arrested by members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police in Johannesburg Katlehong Township as police combated a new wave of anti-foreigner violence on Sept. 5.

A wave of attacks on foreign-owned stores in South Africa has claimed 10 lives.

Guillem Sartorio / AFP - Getty Images
18 years on

The Tribute in Light illuminates New York's skyline on Sept. 11.

The art installation of 88 searchlights marked the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Johannes Eisele / AFP - Getty Images
