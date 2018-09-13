Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
In Focus
The Week in Pictures: Sept. 6 - 13
A hurricane looms, a nation remembers, drama on the tennis court and more.
Embers fly
A firefighter works to control a backfire as the Delta Fire burns in California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest on Sept. 6, 2018. The blaze had tripled in size overnight.
The fire had burned more than 34 square miles of timber and brush and prompted evacuation orders for scattered homes and buildings in three counties in and around the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. At times, flames shot up 300 feet high.
Field of honor
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand at the Flight 93 memorial on Sept. 11, 2018, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001 when hijackers flew airplanes into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the field in Shanksville.
Never forget
Hurricane evacuation
Marge Brown, 65, says goodbye to her father, George Brown, 90, before he is evacuated from a healthcare home in Morehead City, North Carolina.
"I'd like to stay and see what happens. I'm 90 plus," said Brown, a WWII veteran who says he's survived a plane crash and severe burns from a laboratory fire where he once worked.
Evacuate or stay? For nursing homes in storm's path, the decision isn't easy
Monster storm
Hurricane Florence churns over the Atlantic Ocean in this view from the International Space Station on Sept. 12.
As Florence's outer bands began lashing coastal North Carolina on Thursday, power outages spread, and officials and forecasters begged residents in the massive storm's path to not be deceived by the hurricane getting downgraded to a Category 2.
Photos: Resident's in Hurricane Florence's path prepare for storm's punch
North Korea parade
Fireworks erupt behind North Korean students during a torch light parade on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Sept. 10.
Tens of thousands of people gathered to watch as tanks and artillery rolled through the streets to celebrate the country's 70th anniversary.
Tennis controversy
Serena Williams argues with umpire Carlos Ramos after being assessed a game penalty in her match against Naomi Osaka of Japan in the women's final of the U.S. Open on Sept. 8.
The penalties — and whether they were justified — sparked debate over whether women in the sport face a double standard.
After the game, which ended what would have been a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title for Williams, she told officials the calls were sexist.
Swimming with the fishes
Swimmers compete at the FINA World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships in Eilat, Israel, on Sept. 7.
Front row fashion
A woman sits in the front row at the Nonie Spring/Summer 2019 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9.
War games
A Russian honor guard prepares to take part in a parade prior to military exercises in eastern Siberia on Sept. 13.
Dubbed Vostok 2018, the massive exercise involved nearly 300,000 troops, more than 1,000 planes, helicopters and drones, and up to 36,000 tanks, armored personnel carriers and other vehicles, as well as up to 80 ships and other vessels, according to Russian officials.
Kites fly
Sunbathers relax on a beach during the International Dieppe Kite Festival on Sept. 9 in Dieppe, northwestern France.
Tying Sampras
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his finals match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina at the U.S. Open in New York on Sept. 9.
Djokovic collected his 14th Grand Slam title, pulling even with Pete Sampras for the third-most majors among men, trailing only Roger Federer’s 20 and Rafael Nadal’s 17.
Scarred landscape
An earthquake caused multiple landslides on Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island, on Sept. 7.
The magnitude 6.7 quake on Sept. 6 left 44 people dead, knocked out power and damaged the only oil refinery on an island the size of Austria with a population of about 5.3 million.
Sweet treat
A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sept. 12.