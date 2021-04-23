Pallbearers carry the coffin of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, followed by members of the Royal family for his funeral at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, west of London, on April 17, 2021.

Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 at 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment for heart condition and an infection.

Photos: Royals bid farewell to Prince Philip