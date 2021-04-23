Portions of officer body camera footage shown by police hours after the incident appeared to show the girl attempting to stab another female just before the gunfire.
— Gaelen Morse / Reuters
New Jersey
Reuben Goodman adjusts decorations as he plays with friends in the backyard during his in-person 6th birthday party after his adult family members were all vaccinated in South Orange, N.J., on April 17.
Reuben's previous birthday was celebrated over Zoom.
— Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Venezuela
People practice yoga on a rooftop in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 21.
— Matias Delacroix / AP
New Delhi
A man prepares a funeral pyre to cremate the body of a person who died from Covid-19 in New Delhi on April 22.
The verdict could send the disgraced former Minneapolis police officer to prison for the rest of his life.
— Julio Cortez / AP
South Africa
A helicopter hovers above smoke engulfing the city of Cape Town, South Africa on April 20.
A massive fire spreading on the slopes of the city's famed Table Mountain, at right, was being kept under control as firefighters and helicopters take advantage of the low winds to contain the blaze.
— Nardus Engelbrecht / AP
Colorado
Tyler Vielie walks past crosses with the names of the victims of the Columbine High School shooting next to the Columbine Memorial on April 20 in Littleton, Colo.
Twelve students and a teacher were killed in the mass shooting 22 years ago, which at the time was the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.
— Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images
Indianapolis
A body is taken from the scene where multiple people were shot at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis on April 16.
Eight people were killed after a gunman, a former employee at the facility, opened fire late Thursday before killing himself, according to police.
— Michael Conroy / AP
Washington, D.C.
Marine One carrying President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden prepares to land on the Ellipse near the White House on April 18.
— Joshua Roberts / Reuters
Minneapolis
Emajay Driver stands before the casket of Daunte Wright during a wake at Shiloh Temple International Ministries church on April 21 in Minneapolis.
Wright was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop on April 11.
The day before he resigned, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon told reporters that he believed the officer meant to draw a Taser.
Potter is now charged with manslaughter in his death.
— Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
Saudi Arabia
A worker at the Bin Salman farm sits amid freshly picked Damask roses, used to produce rose water and oil, in the western Saudi city of Taif, on April 11.
Every spring, roses bloom in Taif, transforming pockets of the kingdom's vast desert landscape into fragrant pink patches.
And for one month in April, they produce essential oil that is used to cleanse the outer walls of the sacred Kaaba, the cubic structure in the holy city of Mecca towards which Muslims around the world pray.
Image released on April 15
— Fayez Nureldine / AFP - Getty Images
Gulf of Mexico
Rescue boats next to the capsized lift boat Seacor Power seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico on April 18.
The vessel capsized during a storm on April 13. Of the 19 original crew members, six were rescued alive and 13 were initially unaccounted for. In the hours and days following the disaster, 5 bodies were recovered.
— Gerald Herbert / AP
Texas
Asylum-seeking migrants duck under a barbed wire fence in Roma, Texas on April 16. The migrants were being escorted by a local church group to the location where they could turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico.
— Go Nakamura / Reuters
Bangkok
Buddhist monks light 330,000 candles in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest flaming image during Earth Day celebrations at the Wat Dhammakaya Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Bangkok on April 22.