Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Tears of relief in Minneapolis and Philip laid to rest

Record-seeking monks, a tiny coronavirus patient, Derek Chauvin in handcuffs, India's Covid crisis and more.

Image:

England

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, followed by members of the Royal family for his funeral at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, west of London, on April 17, 2021.

Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 at 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment for  heart condition and an infection.

Photos: Royals bid farewell to Prince Philip

Danny Lawson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales.

Wales

Houses on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, on April 20.

Carl Recine / Reuters
Treatment of children with Covid-19 at UHS Training and Research Hospital

Istanbul

Infant patients with Covid-19 receive treatment at the University of Health Sciences Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul on April 15.

Sebnem Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Image: The scene of a police shooting in Columbus

Ohio

Hazel Bryant reacts after her niece, 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, on April 20.

Portions of officer body camera footage shown by police hours after the incident appeared to show the girl attempting to stab another female just before the gunfire.

Gaelen Morse / Reuters
Image: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Jersey

New Jersey

Reuben Goodman adjusts decorations as he plays with friends in the backyard during his in-person 6th birthday party after his adult family members were all vaccinated in South Orange, N.J., on April 17.

Reuben's previous birthday was celebrated over Zoom. 

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image:

Venezuela

People practice yoga on a rooftop in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 21.

Matias Delacroix / AP
Image: A man prepares a funeral pyre to cremate the body of a person, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi

New Delhi

A man prepares a funeral pyre to cremate the body of a person who died from Covid-19 in New Delhi on April 22.

Images of mass cremations are circulating online, as India grapples with a deluge of deaths and a collapsing health care system.

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters
Image:

Greece

Two men wearing masks play chess in Alimos, a seaside suburb of Athens, Greece, on April 20.

Petros Giannakouris / AP
Image:

Minneapolis

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is led away in handcuffs after a jury found him guilty of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in George Floyd's death on April 20.

Court TV via AP pool
Image: Reaction to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

Minneapolis

A man reacts to the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin in front of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on April 20.

Photos: Tearful celebrations after Derek Chauvin found guilty

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Image: Philonise FLoyd reacts to Chauvin trial verdict

Minneapolis

George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd wipes his eyes during a news conference on April 20 in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin was found guilty. 

The verdict could send the disgraced former Minneapolis police officer to prison for the rest of his life.

Julio Cortez / AP
Image:

South Africa

A helicopter hovers above smoke engulfing the city of Cape Town, South Africa on April 20.

A massive fire spreading on the slopes of the city's famed Table Mountain, at right, was being kept under control as firefighters and helicopters take advantage of the low winds to contain the blaze.

Nardus Engelbrecht / AP
Image: *** BESTPIX *** Columbine High School Marks 22nd Anniversary Of Mass Shooting

Colorado

Tyler Vielie walks past crosses with the names of the victims of the Columbine High School shooting next to the Columbine Memorial on April 20 in Littleton, Colo.

Twelve students and a teacher were killed in the mass shooting 22 years ago, which at the time was the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images
Image:

Indianapolis

A body is taken from the scene where multiple people were shot at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis on April 16.

Eight people were killed after a gunman, a former employee at the facility, opened fire late Thursday before killing himself, according to police.

Michael Conroy / AP
Image: U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House in Washington

Washington, D.C.

Marine One carrying President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden prepares to land on the Ellipse near the White House on April 18.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters
Image: Public Viewing Held For Daunte Wright In Minneapolis

Minneapolis

Emajay Driver stands before the casket of Daunte Wright during a wake at Shiloh Temple International Ministries church on April 21 in Minneapolis.

Wright was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop on April 11. 

The day before he resigned, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon told reporters that he believed the officer meant to draw a Taser.

Potter is now charged with manslaughter in his death.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
Image:

Saudi Arabia

A worker at the Bin Salman farm sits amid freshly picked Damask roses, used to produce rose water and oil, in the western Saudi city of Taif, on April 11.

Every spring, roses bloom in Taif, transforming pockets of the kingdom's vast desert landscape into fragrant pink patches.

And for one month in April, they produce essential oil that is used to cleanse the outer walls of the sacred Kaaba, the cubic structure in the holy city of Mecca towards which Muslims around the world pray.

Image released on April 15

Fayez Nureldine / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Gulf of Mexico

Rescue boats next to the capsized lift boat Seacor Power seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico on April 18.

The vessel capsized during a storm on April 13. Of the 19 original crew members, six were rescued alive and 13 were initially unaccounted for. In the hours and days following the disaster, 5 bodies were recovered.

Gerald Herbert / AP
Image: Migrants cross the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas

Texas

Asylum-seeking migrants duck under a barbed wire fence in Roma, Texas on April 16. The migrants were being escorted by a local church group to the location where they could turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico. 

Go Nakamura / Reuters
Image:

Bangkok

Buddhist monks light 330,000 candles in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest flaming image during Earth Day celebrations at the Wat Dhammakaya Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Bangkok on April 22.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP - Getty Images
