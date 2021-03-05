The Week in Pictures: Throwing punches at 75 and dancers in bubbles

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Washington
A jogger runs past the security fence at the base of Capitol Hill on March 3, 2021 during heightened security concerns over possible protests or violence.
U.S. Capitol Police are asking to keep National Guard members around for a while longer to help protect the complex.
The police officials made the request of the Defense Department as fears of another assault on the Capitol by extremists went unrealized Thursday. The request highlights the continued concerns about security at the building.
— Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
Share
Texas
A Border Patrol agent delivers a young asylum seeker and his family to a bus station in Brownsville, Texas, on Feb. 26.
U.S. immigration authorities are releasing many asylum seeking families after detaining them while crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The immigrant families are then free to travel to destinations throughout the U.S. while awaiting asylum hearings.
— John Moore / Getty Images
Share
Kentucky
A boat weaves through partially submerged cars and trailers in Beattyville, Ky., on March 2 following heavy rains which caused the Kentucky River to flood.
In a speech to close out the conference, Trump teased his political future and repeated the lie that he won the 2020 election.
— Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Share
Afghanistan
A Hazara boy flies a kite on March 3 near the site of giant Buddha statues which were destroyed by the Taliban in 2001, in Bamiyan province, Afghanistan.
— Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images
Share
Panama
A nurse injects a woman with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination campaign for people over 60, in Panama City on March 4.
— Arnulfo Franco / AP
Share
Yemen
Four year-old Meshaal Mohammad lies in his mother's arms at a camp for the internally displaced in Yemen's northern Hajjah province on March 2.
Meshaal weighs a little under 20 lbs. (9 kg.) due to acute malnutrition. Famine could become part of war-torn Yemen's "reality" in 2021, the UN warned, after a donor conference raising funds to keep millions from starvation fell short by over half. The United Nations had sought Monday to raise $3.85 billion from more than 100 governments and donors. $1.7 billion was offered.
— Essa Ahmed / AFP - Getty Images
Share
Thailand
A migrant from Myanmar cries during a memorial in Bangkok on March 4 to honor those who died during demonstrations against the military coup in their homeland.
Myanmar has been in crisis since the army seized power on Feb. 1 and detained government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership after the military complained of fraud in a November election her party won. The election commission said the vote was fair.
— Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP - Getty Images
Share
Myanmar
The body of 19-year-old student Kyal Sin lies during her funeral in Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 4.
Kyal Sin, also knows as Angel, was shot in the head as Myanmar forces opened fire to disperse an anti-coup demonstration.
— Reuters
Share
California
A derailed cargo train in the Southern California desert sent more than two dozen rail cars crashing into the sand near Ludlow on March 3.
Nobody was hurt and there was no fire when the BNSF train went off the tracks near the remote Mojave community, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
— San Bernardino County Fire Department / AP
Share
Germany
Dancers Elisa Badenes and Friedemann Vogel perform in "Social Distance Stacks" by conceptual artist Florian Mehnert at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany, on Feb. 26.
— Ralph Orlowski / Reuters
Share
Ohio
Shanta Thomas talks with a neighbor from a hotel room after being evicted from her home on March 2 in Columbus, Ohio. A neighbor paid for Thomas to stay in the hotel for four nights so she could arrange living accommodations. Thomas' daughters stayed in different locations, one with a school friend and the other at a relative's home.
— Stephen Zenner / Getty Images
Share
Turkey
Nancy Van Der Stracten, a 75-year-old woman suffering from Parkinson's, practices with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardas at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey, on Feb. 26.
— Umit Bektas / Reuters
Share
New York City
Madame Tussauds' wax figure of Audrey Hepburn sits at an empty table to comply with social distancing requirements at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Feb. 26.
— Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Share
New York City
A boy wearing a costume walks behind his father during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Feb. 26.
— Stephanie Keith / Reuters
Share
Washington
Emma Banker, from left, Jessi McIrvin, and Valerie Sanchez record vocals in pop-up tents during choir class at Wenatchee High School in Wenatchee, Wash., on Feb. 26. The school is using pop-up tents for its music program to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 as students return to classrooms.
— David Ryder / Getty Images
Share
Indonesia
Mount Sinabung erupts in Karo, North Sumatra, on March 2. The volcano is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia.