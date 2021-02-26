The Week in Pictures: Tiger's crash and this sheep needs a haircut

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Los Angeles
A vehicle driven by Tiger Woods rests on its side after a rollover crash in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2021.
Woods underwent emergency surgery at Harbor-UCLA shortly after the single-car crash Tuesday morning. Doctors inserted a rod into his right leg, and pins and screws were used to stabilize his ankle and foot injuries.
— Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
Italy
Lava flows from Mount Etna, near Catania in Sicily, southern Italy, on Feb. 23.
With Etna's lava flows largely contained to its uninhabited slopes, life goes in towns and villages elsewhere on the mountain.
— Salvatore Allegra / AP
Paris
People sit in front of the Sacre Coeur Basilica atop Montmartre's hill in Paris, on Feb. 21.
French health authorities reported 41,622 new confirmed Covid-19 cases over 24 hours on Thursday, an all-time daily high that brings the total of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic just shy of a million.
— Anne-Christine Poujalat / AFP - Getty Images
Israel
People look at a dead whale after it washed ashore near Nitzanim, Israel, on Feb 19.
— Amir Cohen / Reuters
Colorado
Pieces of an airplane engine from Flight 328 lie on the ground in Broomfield, Colo., on Feb. 20.
The head of the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that damage to a fan blade in a Pratt & Whitney engine that failed on a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 is consistent with metal fatigue, according to a preliminary assessment.
— Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images
Moscow
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow on Feb. 20.
The head of Russia's prison authority on Friday confirmed that Navalny had been moved from Moscow to a detention center where he would serve his just over 2-1/2 year sentence, the RIA news agency reported.
— Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
San Francisco
The two-story Englander House Victorian home is pulled down Franklin Street for relocation six blocks away at 635 Fulton Street in San Francisco on Feb. 21.
Phil Joy, a veteran house mover who oversaw the move, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the house’s quarter-mile journey took several years to plan.
The Englander house will be combined into a 17-unit building with an old mortuary next door at its new location.
— Carlos Avila Gonzalez / Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images
Australia
A wild sheep, named Baarack by his rescuers, stands at Edgar's Mission Farm Sanctuary, in Lancefield, Australia, after he was found in a forest with a huge 77 lbs. coat after an estimated five years of unchecked growth.
Photo made available on Feb. 25.
— Edgars Mission / via AFP - Getty Images
The White House
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony to commemorate 500,000 U.S. deaths from Covid-19 at the White House on Feb. 22.
— Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Chile
A healthcare worker injects 70-year-old Filomena Zuleta with a dose of China's Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine, at home in Santiago, Chile, on Feb. 25.
Chile's Ministry of Health is sending out medical personnel to vaccinate homebound residents unable to reach immunization sites.
— Esteban Felix / AP
Myanmar
A military supporter points a sharp object as he confronts pro-democracy protesters during a pro-military rally in Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb. 25.
The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the army seized power on Feb. 1 and detained government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership after the military complained of fraud in a November election her party won. The election commission said the vote was fair.
— Stringer / Reuters
Georgia
A person visits the gravesite of Ahmaud Arbery during a candlelight vigil at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Ga., on Feb. 23.
Arbery, a Black man, was shot and killed while jogging near Brunswick, Georgia a year ago today after being chased by two white men.
— Sean Rayford / Getty Images
Washington
Subcommittee chair Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, shows a photograph from the January 6 attack on the Capitol, during a House Judiciary subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security hearing on Feb. 24.
— Al Drago / Getty Images
China
Workers spray disinfectant in the playground of a primary school in Huaibei, China, on Feb. 19 as the school prepares for the start of a new term.
— Stringer / AFP - Getty Images
Dallas
Raella Mills, 3, plays mop-up at her home that was still without running water on Feb. 23, in Dallas. Raella and her mother's apartment flooded last week after a pipe burst during the record winter cold.
— LM Otero / AP
Brazil
A little boy pets a puppy on Feb. 25 in the Mata Verde Bonita village, in Marica, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, where healthcare workers are making the rounds with coolers containing doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a mass immunization program aimed at inoculating all of Rio's 16 million residents by the end of the year.
— Bruna Prado / AP
Frankfurt
The owner of a closed restaurant placed plush panda bears at the tables in central Frankfurt on Feb. 23 during Germany's partial lockdown.
— Michael Probst / AP
Mars
An image released Feb. 24 from Perseverance of its new home in Jezero Crater on Feb. 21 after touching down on the Red Planet on Feb. 18.