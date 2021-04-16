IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Coney Island
Children ride the Wonder Wheel at Luna Park as Coney Island's illustrious amusement parks reopened on April 9, 2021, after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered New York City's iconic summer playground all last year.
After 529 days of closure, “it’s a very emotional day. We wanted to spread positivity,” Alessandro Zamperla, the president of the company that owns Luna Park, said at an opening ceremony.
— Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Arlington National Cemetery
President Joe Biden visits Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place of soldiers who lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan, in Arlington, Va., on April 14.
Biden announced Wednesday the full withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, a symbolic deadline marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
— Andrew Harnik / AP
Minnesota
Police take cover as they clash with protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minn., on April 11, after Daunte Wright, 20, was killed earlier in the day during a routine traffic stop in what law enforcement officials claimed was a mistaken shooting.
Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter.
— Kerem Yucel / AFP - Getty Images
Minnesota
Protesters shout "Don't shoot" while kneeling with raised arms in front of a line of police at the police station in Brooklyn Center on April 11.
— Kerem Yucel / AFP - Getty Images
Minnesota
A demonstrator jumps off a police cruiser during a protest in Brooklyn Center on April 11.
A man prepares vermicelli used in a traditional sweet dish for Ramadan at a factory in Allahabad, India, on April 13.
With new infections exceeding earlier peaks in India, Muslim scholars there have appealed to their communities to strictly follow restrictions and refrain from large gatherings.
— Sanjay Kanojia / AFP - Getty Images
Madrid
A model presents a creation by Maison Mesa during Fashion Week in Madrid on April 10.
— Gabriel Bouys / AFP - Getty Images
Russia
A volunteer dressed as Darth Vader picks up trash during a clean-up event marking the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight in Irkutsk, Russia, on April 12.
— Yuri Novikov / Reuters
U.S.-Mexico border
A father grips his children on the banks of the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas, on April 14, after a smuggler rafted them over from Mexico.
— John Moore / Getty Images
Indonesia
A worshipper reads the Quran while waiting to break her fast during the first day of Ramadan, at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 13.
— Tatan Syuflana / AP
Washington, D.C.
The family of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans watch as his casket is carried by a joint service honor guard down the East Front steps of the Capitol after lying in honor in the Rotunda on April 13.
Evans was killed and another wounded after a man rammed through security and crashed into a barrier at the complex, forcing it into lockdown less than three months after the mob insurrection at Congress.
— Jabin Botsford / Pool via Getty Images
Minneapolis
Katie Wright, Daunte Wright's mother, talks to reporters outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on April 13.
— Nicholas Pfosi / Reuters
Belgium
Medical personnel wheel a coronavirus patient in critical condition as they prepare to transfer the patient to a hospital in Aachen, Germany, at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium, on April 14.
Coronavirus infections are not dropping as fast as hoped in Belgium, pushing hospitals towards full capacity, health officials said on Friday, as government plans to ease a lockdown soon came under scrutiny two days after they were announced.
— Francisco Seco / AP
Ukraine
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces plays with puppies on the frontline of the conflict with pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine's Donetsk region on April 10.
Tensions are rising over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with growing violations of a cease-fire and a massive Russian military buildup near its border with the region.
— Oleksandr Klymenko / Reuters
Istanbul
Customers have dinner inside pods at a restaurant in Istanbul on April 12. Turkey has been posting record-high single-day coronavirus cases for the past 10 days.