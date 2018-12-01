Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
This is what Haiti looks like
Glimpses of the life and culture of the tiny Caribbean nation.
A street vendors sells items in Cite Soleil, an extremely impoverished and densely populated slum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Dec. 27, 2017.
Friday marks eight years since a devastating earthquake on Jan. 12, 2010 left thousands of Haitians homeless and without basic resources.
A boy stands in a crowd while watching a ceremony marking the 211th anniversary of the assassination of independence hero Gen. Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Port-au-Prince on Oct. 17.
Dessalines led the victorious Haitian Revolution against the French slave masters, making Haiti the world's first black republic in 1804. Dessalines promised to divide the land among the slaves who fought with him to end French colonial rule, a policy that led to his assassination.
Jodel Lesage, lieutenant-general of the reconstituted Haitian Armed Forces, reviews his troops during a ceremony marking the 214th anniversary of the battle that led to Haiti's independence from France, in Cap Haitien, on Nov. 18.
During the ceremony, the Haitian president officially reintroduced the army some 22 years after the national army was disbanded.
Metelus Obnes pours clairin for a client as Deluson Michel, 15, drinks a small bottle of the sugar-based alcoholic drink in Cite Soleil on July 11, 2017.
A liter of clairin sells for about $1.36, a price tag that makes all the difference in a country where about 60 percent of the population gets by on less than $2 a day.
A man invokes a "Gede" spirit during Haiti's annual Voodoo festival Fete Gede, at the National Cemetery in Port-au-Prince on Nov. 1.
Revelers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honor Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility.
National Palace musicians wait to mark the 30th anniversary of the Ruelle Vaillant Massacre in Port-au-Prince on Nov. 29.
In 1987, Haitian soldiers shot and killed 15 people as they waited in line to vote in the country's first democratic elections since the end of the 29-year Duvalier dictatorship.