News

This is what Haiti looks like

Glimpses of the life and culture of the tiny Caribbean nation.

25 PHOTOS

A street vendors sells items in Cite Soleil, an extremely impoverished and densely populated slum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Dec. 27, 2017.

Friday marks eight years since a devastating earthquake on Jan. 12, 2010 left thousands of Haitians homeless and without basic resources.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
A boy stands in a crowd while watching a ceremony marking the 211th anniversary of the assassination of independence hero Gen. Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Port-au-Prince on Oct. 17.

Dessalines led the victorious Haitian Revolution against the French slave masters, making Haiti the world's first black republic in 1804. Dessalines promised to divide the land among the slaves who fought with him to end French colonial rule, a policy that led to his assassination.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
Jodel Lesage, lieutenant-general of the reconstituted Haitian Armed Forces, reviews his troops during a ceremony marking the 214th anniversary of the battle that led to Haiti's independence from France, in Cap Haitien, on Nov. 18.

During the ceremony, the Haitian president officially reintroduced the army some 22 years after the national army was disbanded.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
A student balances on stones as she crosses sewage water on her way to class in Cite Soleil on Nov. 21.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
Metelus Obnes pours clairin for a client as Deluson Michel, 15, drinks a small bottle of the sugar-based alcoholic drink in Cite Soleil on July 11, 2017.

A liter of clairin sells for about $1.36, a price tag that makes all the difference in a country where about 60 percent of the population gets by on less than $2 a day.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
Graduates of the National Police parade during their graduation ceremony at the academy in Port-au-Prince on Dec. 18.

The ceremony graduated over 1,000 new police officers, including 125 women.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
Relatives and friends take pictures of national police officers during their graduation ceremony in Port-au-Prince on Dec. 18.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
Haiti's Prime Minister Dr. Jack Guy Lafontant, left, President Jovenel Moise, and first lady Martine Moise, arrive for a ceremony marking the 211th anniversary of the assassination of independence hero Gen. Jean-Jacques Dessalines, in Port-au-Prince on Oct. 17.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
A demonstrator builds a barricade in the street during a protest against government tax hikes in Port-au-Prince on Oct. 5.

In early September, lawmakers approved a budget that would raise taxes on products including cigarettes, alcohol and licenses.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
Boys play in the gardens of the remains of Sans-Souci Palace in Milot on Sept. 8.

Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters
Students salute as the national anthem is played at a ceremony marking Flag Day in Port-au-Prince on May 18. Haitians celebrated the 214th anniversary of the creation of their national flag.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
Mourners follow a hearse as they enter the cemetery in Port-au-Prince on June 3.

Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters
Tap-tap trucks, private taxis that carry multiple passengers and follow a fixed route, and cars drive through an intersection in Port-au-Prince on June 14.

Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters
Children pose for a picture in Cite Soleil on Dec. 27.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
A woman gets a pedicure in Port-au-Prince on Oct. 13.

Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters
A man walks past cages with animals for sale in Port-au-Prince on Dec. 10.

Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters
Young girls take part in a Corpus Christi procession in Port-au-Prince on June 15.

Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters
Students walk along a street in Port-au-Prince on Nov. 27.

Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters
A woman does her neighbor's hair in Cite Soleil on Dec. 27.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
A man invokes a "Gede" spirit during Haiti's annual Voodoo festival Fete Gede, at the National Cemetery in Port-au-Prince on Nov. 1.

Revelers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honor Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
A protester carries a tire to add to a burning barricade during a protest against government tax hikes in Port-au-Prince on Sept. 28.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
Catholics chant during a procession for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception in Port-au-Prince on Dec. 8.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
National Palace musicians wait to mark the 30th anniversary of the Ruelle Vaillant Massacre in Port-au-Prince on Nov. 29.

In 1987, Haitian soldiers shot and killed 15 people as they waited in line to vote in the country's first democratic elections since the end of the 29-year Duvalier dictatorship.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
A vendor waits for visitors to arrive to the Citadel Laferriere in Milot on Nov. 19.

The citadel is one of the main tourist attractions in Haiti and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 

Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters
A taxi drives a customer and his recently slaughtered goats in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Nov. 9.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
