This is what Haiti looks like

A boy stands in a crowd while watching a ceremony marking the 211th anniversary of the assassination of independence hero Gen. Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Port-au-Prince on Oct. 17.

Dessalines led the victorious Haitian Revolution against the French slave masters, making Haiti the world's first black republic in 1804. Dessalines promised to divide the land among the slaves who fought with him to end French colonial rule, a policy that led to his assassination.