When Harry marries Meghan: Royal wedding fever grips Britain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to marry on Saturday at Windsor Castle, home to kings and queens for nearly 1,000 years.

Royal fans sing for the television cameras in Windsor on Friday, May 18, the day before the royal wedding.

Prince Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan Markle, star of the "Suits" TV show, will tie the knot at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The couple has attracted large cheering crowds in public appearances since their engagement was announced in November.

Tolga Akmen / AFP - Getty Images
A town crier announces the wedding to the crowd in Windsor.

Emilio Morenatti / AP
A man sleeps on the ground after spending the night near Windsor Castle.

Emilio Morenatti / AP
A police officer stands by as royal fans line the barriers in Windsor.

Tolga Akmen / AFP - Getty Images
Royal fans bedecked with Union Jacks and crowns pose for a photograph on the Long Walk, which leads to the gate of Windsor Castle.
Ben Stansall / AFP - Getty Images
Union Jack bunting adorns the street in front of Windsor Castle. Police are expecting more than 100,000 people to throng the streets outside the castle, the queen's home west of London and the oldest and largest inhabited fortress in the world, and have said there would be tight security for the event.
Toby Melville / Reuters
A horse-drawn carriage passes through the streets of Windsor during a rehearsal on May 17.

The newlyweds will pass through Windsor in a carriage following the ceremony. 

Toby Melville / Reuters
Women lean out of a window to take photos near Windsor Castle.

 

Damir Sagolj / Reuters
Royal fan Joseph Afrane waits near the proposed route of the carriage procession in Windsor.

Oli Scarff / AFP - Getty Images
Alex Tonkin, 2, wears a replica royal guardsman's uniform as he plays with his trumpet in Windsor.

Phil Noble / Reuters
Schoolchildren in uniform wave Union Jack Flags outside Windsor Castle on May 16. 

 

Damir Sagolj / Reuters
A couple wear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle masks outside Windsor Castle on May 15.

 

Marko Djurica / Reuters
A portrait of Prince Harry hangs on the wall as patrons drink at a pub called "The Prince Harry" near Windsor Castle. 

Adrian Dennis / AFP - Getty Images
Images of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II float on the foam of cappuccinos at a Windsor coffee shop.

Frank Augstein / AP
British guards march in Windsor. 

Facundo Arrizabalaga / EPA
The St. George's Chapel Choir rehearses on May 14. The choir is comprised of up to 23 boy choristers and twelve lay clerks singing alto, tenor and bass. The boys are educated at St. George's School on the castle grounds.

Steve Parsons / Pool via Getty Images
Royal fan Margaret Tyler poses with Harry and Meghan dolls, part of her collection of royal memorabilia, at her bed-and-breakfast in London on May 11.

Frank Augstein / AP
Union Jacks hang over Regent Street in London.

Tolga Akmen / AFP - Getty Images
Head LEGO model maker, Paula Laughton, poses with a model Windsor Castle and LEGO depictions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Windsor, on May 10.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters
Madame Tussauds staff gather around waxworks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their unveiling in London on May 9.

Andy Rain / EPA
Prince Harry, 33, a former army officer and one-time royal wild child, met his bride-to-be on a blind date in July 2016.

Meghan Markle, 36, said she knew little about her royal date before they met. 

 

Toby Melville / Reuters
Life-size cut-outs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand in a gift shop in Windsor on May 2.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
Senior Carriage Restorer, Martin Oates, polishes an Ascot Landau carriage at Buckingham Palace in London on May 1. The horse-drawn carriage will carry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along the processional route.

Victoria Jones / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
Saturday's wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the queen's home west of London which has been a royal residence and fortress for more than 900 years.  

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
