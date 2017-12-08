Wildfire tears through San Diego County

1.

A structure burns at the so-called Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of Dec. 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California.

Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 county residents as wildfire chewed up more than 4,000 acres on its way west toward Camp Pendleton and the city of Oceanside. At least 1,000 homes and other structures were in imminent danger, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

David McNew / Getty Images