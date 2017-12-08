Feedback
gallery

Wildfire tears through San Diego County

by NBC News

A new, out-of-control wildfire roared into life near San Diego, fueled by the hot, dry Santa Ana winds.

15 Photos

A structure burns at the so-called Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of Dec. 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California.

Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 county residents as wildfire chewed up more than 4,000 acres on its way west toward Camp Pendleton and the city of Oceanside. At least 1,000 homes and other structures were in imminent danger, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

David McNew / Getty Images
Trees glow in the wind after being burned by the wildfire on Dec. 7.

Mike Blake / Reuters
Firefighters walk to the fire line on Dec. 7.

Sandy Huffaker / AFP - Getty Images
A helicopter flies over the wildfire on Dec. 7.

The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes in Southern California.

Gregory Bull / AP
A firefighter works on extinguishing part of the wildfire on Dec. 7.

Mike Blake / Reuters
Firefighters work to save a home from an encroaching fire on Dec. 7.

Sandy Huffaker / AFP - Getty Images
A firefighter watches the fire line on Dec. 7.

Sandy Huffaker / AFP - Getty Images
Fire personnel drive along West Lilac Road in the midst of the wildfire on Dec. 7.

K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP
Firefighters prepare to battle the wildfire that quickly spread through the area on Dec. 7.

Sandy Huffaker / AFP - Getty Images
A firefighter sprays water on a burning structure on Dec. 7.

Mike Blake / Reuters
A water bomber drops fire retardant over the wildfire on Dec. 7.

Mike Blake / Reuters
Cars and a residence burn as a result of the fast moving wildfire on Dec. 7.

Mike Blake / Reuters
Firefighters jump a fence to try and save a burning home on Dec. 7.

Mike Blake / Reuters
Terrified horses gallop from San Luis Rey Downs as the wildfire sweeps through the horse-training facility on Dec. 7.

Trainers at the racehorse training center said at least a dozen thoroughbreds died when hundreds of horses sprinted from the flames, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Paul Sisson / /The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP
Spectators watch from Old Highway 395 as smoke rises from the wildfire on Dec. 7.

Photos: Wildfire devours homes in Southern California

Howard Lipin / AP
