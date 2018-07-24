Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
In Focus
Wildfires raging throughout Greece kill dozens of people
Blazes tore through vacation resorts near Greece's capital during the country's deadliest fire season in more than a decade.
Smoke from a wildfire burning outside of Athens, Greece, rises over the Parthenon atop the Acropolis on July 23, 2018.
Two large forest fires burned out of control on two sides of Greece's capital, forcing residents to flee to beaches and into the sea, where coast guard boats battled gale-force winds to save them.
Thick smoke blocks a road in Kineta, near Athens.
Regional authorities declared a state of emergency in the western and eastern parts of Attica — the greater Athens area — while the Greek government called for the European Union to help them battle the flames.
A firefighter moves people away from a burning house in Kineta.
More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilized to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation, according to Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras.
Fire consumes a house in Kineta.
The first major blaze erupted in a pine forest near the seaside settlement some 30 miles west of Athens.
A firefighting helicopter flies over a blaze in the town of Rafina, near Athens.
Other fires broke out across the country, including in northeastern Greece and the southern island of Crete, stretching Greece's firefighting capabilities. Gale-force winds that frequently changed direction and continued into the night hampered firefighting efforts.
A firefighter douses hotspots in Kineta.
Firefighters, soldiers and local residents carry a hose to a house in Rafina.
A huge blaze threatens a house in Kineta.
Authorities sent 17 firefighting vehicles, 45 firefighters and a 30-person crew from the northern city of Thessaloniki to the town.
A firefighter wears a flame-resistant uniform in Rafina.
A house burns as a wildfire rages through the village of Mati, near Athens.
Rescuers and volunteers help locals evacuate the village of Mati.
Houses burn uncontrollably in Mati, a northeast suburb of Athens.
A firefighter sprays water on the fire in Mati, a northeast suburb of Athens.
Regional authorities declared a state of emergency in parts of greater Athens as fires fanned by gale-force winds raged through pine forests and seaside settlements on either side of the Greek capital.
Flames rise over the town of Rafina.
Mayor Vangelis Bournous said he believed about 100 houses in the town had been burned.
Firefighters, soldiers and local residents battle fires in Rafina.
Rescuers wait in the village of Mati after multiple bodies were discovered.
A man passes burned cars in Mati the morning after wildfires raged throughout Greece.
Read: Greek wildfire kills 50 as residents flee resort near Athens