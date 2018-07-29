Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Wildfires rip through California towns
A blaze in Northern California erupted explosively, jumping the Sacramento River and threatening a city that's home to 92,000 people.
The sun sets over hills burned by the Carr Fire west of Redding on July 28.
The Carr fire has destroyed more than 500 homes or structures and killed five.
Carla Bledsoe, facing camera, hugs her sister Sherry outside of the sheriff's office after hearing the news that Sherry's children, James and Emily, and grandmother, Melody Bledsoe, were killed in a wildfire in Redding.
Flames tower above firefighters battling the Carr Fire near Whiskeytown, California, on July 27.
President Donald Trump on Saturday declared a state of emergency in California due to massive wildfires burning from San Diego to Mendocino County.
A large pyrocumulus cloud (or cloud of fire) explodes outward during the Carr Fire.
Children of the Brilz family look at the remains of their home in Redding.
A firefighter sprays water on a home in Redding.
A woman surveys damage to her grandmother's house in Redding.
Scorched cars in Redding.
The Carr Fire is believed to have started as a result of the mechanical failure of a vehicle, Cal Fire said.
Smoke hangs over Whiskeytown Lake.
A home burns along Sunflower Road in Redding.
A historic schoolhouse burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta on July 26.
A structure burns along Highway 299 near Redding.
A water tender operator after trying to save a home in Shasta.
Firefighters discuss plans in Shasta.
The Carr Fire burns along Highway 299 in Redding.
A firefighter monitors a backfire in Redding.
A firefighter lights backfires in Redding.