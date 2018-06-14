Wildfires scorch drought-stricken West

A wildland firefighter tries to contain the flames at the Buffalo Fire site near Silverthorne, Colorado, on June 13.

An evacuation order was lifted Thursday for nearly 1,400 people who were forced to flee their homes this week by a wildfire in central Colorado.

Fire officials say they've stopped the 90-acre fire that ignited Tuesday. They credited fire breaks — areas cleared of flammable trees and vegetation between forested areas and buildings — for helping restrain the blaze's advance toward homes and condos.

Summit Fire Chief Jeff Berino has said the fire was caused by humans. An investigation continues.