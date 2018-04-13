Winners of the 2018 World Press Photo Contest

Demonstrator Jose Victor Salazar Balza, 28, catches fire during clashes with riot police within a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 3, 2017.

Venezuela's angry opposition rallied vowing huge street protests against Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution and accusing him of dodging elections to cling to power despite deadly unrest.

The photo wins the 'Picture of the Year 2018' award as well as the 'First Prize Singles: Spot News' category.

Photos: In Venezuela, Upheaval Shows No Signs of Slowing Down