News

Winter Olympics spectacle kicks off with signs of Korean unity

The opening ceremony was an elaborate show of light, sound and dance despite frigid temperatures in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Members of the North Korean cheering band wave flags before the start of the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics on Feb. 9.

Franck Fife / AFP - Getty Images
Fireworks explode outside the Olympic Stadium.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images
Performers entertain fans during the ceremony.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
The ceremony featured impressive light displays.

Diego Azubel / EPA
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

Yonhap via EPA
Drummers take the stage.

Sean Haffey / AP
Performances displayed the sweep of Korean history and culture.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
Some 35,000 spectators attended the ceremony. 

Al Bello / Getty Images
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence talks with his wife Karen just a row in front of Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and North Korea's ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam, center.

Patrick Semansky / AFP - Getty Images
North Korean ice hockey player Hwang Chung Gum and South Korean bobsledder Won Yun-jong, right, wave a Korean unification flag as they lead the Korean delegation.

Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP - Getty Images
Pita Taufatofua carries the flag of Tonga.

Jae C. Hong / AP
U.S. flagbearer Erin Hamlin leads the delegation during the Parade of Athletes.

Odd Andersen / AFP - Getty Images
The ceremony featured 2,900 athletes from about 90 nations.

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP - Getty Images
Members of Team Great Britain enter the stadium.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
Candles form the shape of a dove.

Fran?ois-Xavier Marit / AFP - Getty Images
The North Korea and South Korea Olympic teams enter together under the Korean Unification Flag.

The escalating tension over the Korean Peninsula has temporarily subsided to allow both North and South Korean athletes to march — and for the first time, compete together under a unified flag — even as both nations technically remain at war.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
While competition began earlier in some sports, the first medal events are set to take place Saturday.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
North Korea's Jong Su Hyon, left, and South Korea's Park Jong-ah carry the torch.

David J. Phillip / AP
South Korean figure skater Kim Yu-na prepares to light the cauldron with the Olympic Flame.

Mohd Rasfan / AFP - Getty Images
The Olympic Flame burns.

Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP - Getty Images
The German delegation waves South Korean and German flags.

Rob Schumacher / Reuters
The ceremony was titled "Peace in Motion."

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images
Russian athletes march under a neutral flag. The International Olympic Committee had banned Russia because of a massive doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Games, but gave individual athletes the chance to apply for admission to compete as "Olympic Athletes from Russia."

Eric Gaillard / Reuters
These games are the first in South Korea since the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul. 

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
Flagbearer Lizzy Yarnold leads the Great Britain delegation.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
The U.S. delegation parades through the stadium.

Francois-Xavier Marit / AFP - Getty Images
Spectators watch fireworks from outside the stadium.

Martin Benetti / AFP - Getty Images
The games run through Feb. 25.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
