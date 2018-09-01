Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
Winter Olympics spectacle kicks off with signs of Korean unity
The opening ceremony was an elaborate show of light, sound and dance despite frigid temperatures in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Members of the North Korean cheering band wave flags before the start of the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics on Feb. 9.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence talks with his wife Karen just a row in front of Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and North Korea's ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam, center.
Photos: The tangled family history of North Korea's Kim Jong Un
The North Korea and South Korea Olympic teams enter together under the Korean Unification Flag.
The escalating tension over the Korean Peninsula has temporarily subsided to allow both North and South Korean athletes to march — and for the first time, compete together under a unified flag — even as both nations technically remain at war.
The games run through Feb. 25.