Activism black is the new black at Golden Globes

The "Will and Grace" co-star singled out the very network she was being interviewed by for pay inequality.

“I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts,” Messing told Giuliana Rancic live on the E! red carpet. "I mean, I miss Catt Sadler, so we stand with her, and that's something that can change tomorrow."