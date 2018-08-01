Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
Activism black is the new black at Golden Globes
The red carpet and stage were a sea of black gowns, a symbolic statement of solidarity with victims of sexual misconduct.
Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, and Ashley Judd
The global #MeToo movement cast a long shadow over the ceremony, the first major awards show since explosive allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein rocked the entertainment industry.
Debra Messing
The "Will and Grace" co-star singled out the very network she was being interviewed by for pay inequality.
“I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts,” Messing told Giuliana Rancic live on the E! red carpet. "I mean, I miss Catt Sadler, so we stand with her, and that's something that can change tomorrow."
Mariah Carey, America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and Billie Jean King
As a part of the overarching "Time's Up" movement, eight stars brought special guests to the 2018 Golden Globes. King, the national tennis champion who founded the Women's Tennis Association, accompanied Stone, who portrayed King in "Battle of the Sexes."
Meryl Streep and Ai-jen Poo
Ai-Jen Poo, right, who came with Streep, is the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, a group advocating for the rights of domestic workers, and co-director of Caring Across Generations, which campaigns for affordable care for the nation's aging population and quality working conditions for the caregivers.
Oprah Winfrey
Winfrey, who received the Cecil B. Demille Award for lifetime achievement, praised the legions of women who have come forward with their #MeToo stories. In rousing remarks that earned her a standing ovation, she told viewers that "speaking your truth is the most powerful tool you all have."