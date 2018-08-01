Sign up for the NEWS newsletter

News

Activism black is the new black at Golden Globes

The red carpet and stage were a sea of black gowns, a symbolic statement of solidarity with victims of sexual misconduct.

18 PHOTOS

Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, and Ashley Judd

The global #MeToo movement cast a long shadow over the ceremony, the first major awards show since explosive allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein rocked the entertainment industry.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Debra Messing

The "Will and Grace" co-star singled out the very network she was being interviewed by for pay inequality. 

“I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts,” Messing told Giuliana Rancic live on the E! red carpet. "I mean, I miss Catt Sadler, so we stand with her, and that's something that can change tomorrow."

Mike Nelson / EPA
Missi Pyle

Many performers wore pins that read "Time's Up" — the name of a new coalition to fight sexual misconduct in Hollywood and other industries.

Jordan Strauss / Invision - AP
Sharon Stone

Stone with her son Roan Joseph Bronstein, both in black, on the red carpet.

Mike Nelson / EPA
Dakota Johnson

Johnson, the star of Fifty Shades Freed, was a presenter Sunday night.

Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images
Mariah Carey, America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and Billie Jean King

As a part of the overarching "Time's Up" movement, eight stars brought special guests to the 2018 Golden Globes. King, the national tennis champion who founded the Women's Tennis Association, accompanied Stone, who portrayed King in "Battle of the Sexes."

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon

The couple kiss on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp

Stranger Things was nominated for Best Television Series, Drama.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Bradley Whitford

Whitford was among the men who wore a Time's Up pin.

Jordan Strauss / Invision - AP
Meryl Streep and Ai-jen Poo

Ai-Jen Poo, right, who came with Streep, is the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, a group advocating for the rights of domestic workers, and co-director of Caring Across Generations, which campaigns for affordable care for the nation's aging population and quality working conditions for the caregivers.

Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

The co-star of Blak-ish wore a black dress and wrapped her hair in a black turban.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Tarana Burke and Michelle Williams

Williams, nominated for her performance in the thriller "All the Money in the World," was accompanied by Burke, the founder of #MeToo. 

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Frances McDormand

McDormand won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal
Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon

The "Thelma and Louise" stars were presenters.

Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal
Reese Witherspoon holds the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for HBO's "Big Little Lies."

Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal
Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator of Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" accepts the award for Best Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Paul Drinkwater / NBC Universal
Oprah Winfrey

Winfrey, who received the Cecil B. Demille Award for lifetime achievement, praised the legions of women who have come forward with their #MeToo stories. In rousing remarks that earned her a standing ovation, she told viewers that "speaking your truth is the most powerful tool you all have."

Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal
Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Douglas, who turned 101 in December, and his daughter-in-law, presented the award for best screenplay for a motion picture.

Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal
