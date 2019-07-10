Watch Live: U.S. women's soccer team honored at NYC ceremony for World Cup win
Image: Fans and players celebrate the U.S. women's soccer team's fourth World Cup win with a ticker-tape parade on July 10, 2019.

Fresh off winning their fourth World Cup title, the U.S. women's team celebrated with fans in a ticker-tape parade and was awarded keys to the city of New York.

Image: Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and other U.S. women's soccer team players stand on a float before the start of a ticker-tape parade to celebrate their World Cup victory in New York on July 10, 2019.

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and other U.S. women's soccer team players stand on a float before the start of a ticker-tape parade to celebrate their World Cup victory in New York on July 10. 

The United States earned their fourth World Cup title after defeating the Netherlands 2-0 at the tournament in France. This is their second consecutive championship, after winning in 2015. 

Craig Ruttle / AP
Fans cheer during the ticker-tape parade as it travels up the Canyon of Heroes. 

Mike Segar / Reuters
The celebratory float carrying U.S. women's soccer team players and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio makes its way up Broadway. 

Richard Drew / AP
Megan Rapinoe pours champagne for Ali Krieger during their ticker-tape parade in New York. 

Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Fans wear jerseys bearing the names of U.S. women's soccer team players at City Hall. 

Seth Wenig / AP
Beyond their historic wins on the soccer field, the U.S. women's team has also grabbed the spotlight for its fight for gender equality.

Mark Kauzlarich / Reuters
Rose Lavelle, center, dances with teammates on a float ahead of the ticker-tape parade. 

Richard Drew / AP
The team celebrates with fans atop a float as they ride through the Canyon of Heroes. 

Mike Segar / Reuters
