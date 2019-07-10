Photo
Women's World Cup soccer champions parade through Canyon of Heroes
Fresh off winning their fourth World Cup title, the U.S. women's team celebrated with fans in a ticker-tape parade and was awarded keys to the city of New York.
Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and other U.S. women's soccer team players stand on a float before the start of a ticker-tape parade to celebrate their World Cup victory in New York on July 10.
The United States earned their fourth World Cup title after defeating the Netherlands 2-0 at the tournament in France. This is their second consecutive championship, after winning in 2015.
Fans cheer during the ticker-tape parade as it travels up the Canyon of Heroes.
The celebratory float carrying U.S. women's soccer team players and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio makes its way up Broadway.
Megan Rapinoe pours champagne for Ali Krieger during their ticker-tape parade in New York.
Fans wear jerseys bearing the names of U.S. women's soccer team players at City Hall.
Beyond their historic wins on the soccer field, the U.S. women's team has also grabbed the spotlight for its fight for gender equality.
Rose Lavelle, center, dances with teammates on a float ahead of the ticker-tape parade.
The team celebrates with fans atop a float as they ride through the Canyon of Heroes.