Image: Fans and players celebrate the U.S. women's soccer team's fourth World Cup win with a ticker-tape parade on July 10, 2019.

Women's World Cup soccer champions parade through Canyon of Heroes

Fresh off winning their fourth World Cup title, the U.S. women's team celebrated with fans in a ticker-tape parade and was awarded keys to the city of New York.

Image: The U.S. women's soccer team celebrates with the World Cup trophy as their float travels up the Canyon of Heroes in New York on July 10, 2019.

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and other U.S. women's soccer team players stand on a float during a ticker-tape parade to celebrate their World Cup victory in New York on July 10. 

The United States earned their fourth World Cup title after defeating the Netherlands 2-0 at the tournament in France. This is their second consecutive championship, after winning in 2015. 

Image: Fans cheer as the parade continues up the Canyon of Heroes. Several players led the crowds in chants of "Equal Pay"

Fans cheer as the parade continues up the Canyon of Heroes. Several players led the crowds in chants of "Equal Pay," in support of the teams fight for gender equality. 

Image: Allie Long and Alex Morgan spray champagne on fans during the ticker-tape parade on July 10, 2019.

Allie Long and Alex Morgan spray champagne on fans as the floats continue up the Canyon of Heroes. 

Fans cheer during the ticker-tape parade for the U.S. women's soccer team. 

Image: The celebratory float carrying U.S. women's soccer team players and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio makes its way up Broadway during the parade on July 10, 2019.

The celebratory float carrying U.S. women's soccer team players and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio makes its way up Broadway. 

Image: A police officer watches as crowds cheer during the ticker-tape parade celebrating the U.S. women's soccer team World Cup victory in New York on July 10, 2019.

A police officer watches as thousands of fans line up Broadway to salute the champions.

Image: Fans celebrate during the ticker-tape parade celebrating the World Cup win by the U.S. women's soccer team in New York on July 10, 2019.

Fans and supporters of Megan Rapinoe celebrate during the parade in downtown Manhattan.

Rapinoe, a fan-favorite, has come under fire for her comments about not visiting the White House if invited by President Trump. 

Image: Megan Rapinoe strikes her signature pose atop a celebratory float in New York on July 10, 2019.

Megan Rapinoe strikes her signature pose atop a celebratory float.

Image: Construction workers wave flags as the U.S. women's soccer team travels up Broadway during the parade in New York on July 10, 2019.

Construction workers wave flags as the U.S. women's soccer team travels up Broadway.

Image: Fans wear jerseys bearing the names of U.S. women's soccer team players at City Hall in New York on July 10, 2019.

Fans wear jerseys bearing the names of U.S. women's soccer team players at City Hall. 

Image: Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and other U.S. women's soccer team players stand on a float before the start of a ticker-tape parade to celebrate their World Cup victory in New York on July 10, 2019.

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and other U.S. women's soccer team players stand on a float before the start of a ticker-tape parade to celebrate their World Cup victory in New York on July 10. 

Image: Megan Rapinoe pours champagne for Ali Krieger during the ticker-tape parade in New York on July 10, 2019.

Megan Rapinoe pours champagne for Ali Krieger during their ticker-tape parade in New York. 

Image: Fans and players celebrate the U.S. women's soccer team's fourth World Cup win with a ticker-tape parade on July 10, 2019.

Beyond their historic wins on the soccer field, the U.S. women's team has also grabbed the spotlight for its fight for gender equality.

Image: Megan Rapinoe waves to fans on a float traveling up the Canyon of Heroes in New York on July 10, 2019.

Megan Rapinoe waves to fans on a float traveling up the Canyon of Heroes.

