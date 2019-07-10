Photo
Women's World Cup soccer champions parade through Canyon of Heroes
Fresh off winning their fourth World Cup title, the U.S. women's team celebrated with fans in a ticker-tape parade and was awarded keys to the city of New York.
The U.S. women's soccer team poses with their trophy at City Hall after a ticker-tape parade to celebrate their World Cup victory in New York on July 10.
The United States earned their fourth World Cup title after defeating the Netherlands 2-0 at the tournament in France. This is their second consecutive championship, after winning in 2015.
Confetti falls in front of City Hall during celebrations. Players were awarded keys to the city of New York by Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Alex Morgan "sips tea," a nod to her infamous goal celebration against England.
Fans cheer and wave flags along the Canyon of Heroes.
Megan Rapinoe kisses the World Cup trophy.
Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and other U.S. women's soccer team players stand on a float during their ticker-tape parade.
Fans cheer as the parade continues up the Canyon of Heroes. Several players led the crowds in chants of "Equal Pay," in support of the teams fight for gender equality.
Allie Long and Alex Morgan spray champagne on fans as the floats continue up the Canyon of Heroes.
Fans cheer during the ticker-tape parade for the U.S. women's soccer team.
The celebratory float carrying U.S. women's soccer team players and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio makes its way up Broadway.
A police officer watches as thousands of fans line up Broadway to salute the champions.
Fans and supporters of Megan Rapinoe celebrate during the parade in downtown Manhattan.
Rapinoe, a fan-favorite, has come under fire for her comments about not visiting the White House if invited by President Trump.
Megan Rapinoe strikes her signature pose atop a celebratory float.
Construction workers wave U.S. flags as the team travels up Broadway.
Fans wear jerseys bearing the names of U.S. women's soccer team players at City Hall.
Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and other U.S. women's soccer team players stand on a float before the start of a ticker-tape parade.
Megan Rapinoe pours champagne for Ali Krieger.
Beyond their historic wins on the soccer field, the U.S. women's team has also grabbed the spotlight for its fight for gender equality.