Women's work: Meet the female pioneers thriving in once-male domains
To mark International Women's Day, photographers around the world captured women breaking down barriers of gender bias.
Firefighter
— Jose Jordan / AFP - Getty Images
Maria Jose Martienz Ortiz, 43, poses in a fire station facilities in Valencia, Spain, on Feb. 28.
In the ring, battling flames or soaring high above the earth, women have redefined "women's work." AFP photographers honored this progress on International Women's Day (March 8) by documenting women working in professional roles more traditionally held by men.
Master tailor
— Justin Tallis / AFP - Getty Images
Kathryn Sargent in her shop on London's Savile Row on Feb. 23.
Sargent is the first woman to open her own store on Savile Row.
