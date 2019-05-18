Photo
World Beard and Moustache Championship draws enthusiasts from around the world
The biennial contest that got underway in Belgium includes a ladies' competition that has categories for artificial beards and mustaches.
/ Updated 13 PHOTOS
— Yves Herman / Reuters
The biennial World Beard and Moustache Championship began Friday in Antwerp, Belgium, drawing contestants from around the world, UPI reported. There are three brackets of facial hair under consideration in competition: mustache, partial beard and full beard, and each has several categories for judges to score. The governing body for the event is the World Beard and Moustache Association.
Scroll through to see some of the wild and woolly styles.
— Yves Herman / Reuters
— Yves Herman / Reuters
— Yves Herman / Reuters
— Yves Herman / Reuters
— Yves Herman / Reuters
— Yves Herman / Reuters
— Yves Herman / Reuters
— Yves Herman / Reuters
— Yves Herman / Reuters
— Yves Herman / Reuters
— Yves Herman / Reuters
.
— Yves Herman / Reuters
1/13