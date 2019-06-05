In Focus
World leaders gather to mark 75th Anniversary of D-Day
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump sit next to Greek president, Prokopis Pavlopoulos and German Chancellor, Angela Merkel as they attend the D-Day Commemorations in Portsmouth, England on June 5, 2019.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Members of the Royal Navy.
President Donald Trump speaks during the ceremony.
President Donald Trump speaks during the event.
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales reacts as President Donald Trump talks to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.