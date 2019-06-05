Image:

In Focus

World leaders gather to mark 75th Anniversary of D-Day

 / Updated 10 PHOTOS
Image:

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump sit next to Greek president, Prokopis Pavlopoulos and German Chancellor, Angela Merkel as they attend the D-Day Commemorations in Portsmouth, England on June 5, 2019.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May.

Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Members of the Royal Navy.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

President Donald Trump speaks during the ceremony.

Alex Brandon / AP
  • Share
Image:

President Donald Trump speaks during the event.

Matt Dunham / AP
  • Share
Image:

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales reacts as President Donald Trump talks to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
1/10