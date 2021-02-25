Southlake
Southlake, Texas, seems to have it all: stately homes, intense civic pride, and above all, terrific schools. So when a video surfaced in 2018 showing Southlake high school students chanting the N-word — and when Black residents came forward to share stories of racist harassment and bullying — the school board vowed to make changes. But the unveiling of a Cultural Competence Action Plan set off a backlash that’s consumed Southlake, fueled by a growing national crusade against critical race theory. Hosted by NBC News national reporter Mike Hixenbaugh (host of the hit podcast “Do No Harm”) and NBC News correspondent Antonia Hylton, “Southlake” tells the story of how this idyllic city, and its local school board election, became the poster child for a new political strategy with national repercussions.
A racist video sparked change in a wealthy Texas suburb. Then a 'silent majority' fought back.
Southlake is known for its top-ranked public schools. But a heated fight over a diversity plan has some parents questioning their future in the city.MORE
Texas town in spotlight after parents push back against diversity plan
Families and school officials in Southlake, Texas developed diversity and inclusion programs after a racist video went viral. The plan was halted after pushback from parents. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton talks to community members about the ongoing controversy.MORE
NBC News & MSNBC Podcasts
Listen for free to your favorite shows and original podcasts from NBC News and MSNBC: Dateline, The Rachel Maddow Show, The Thing About Pam, Morning Joe, Bag Man, NBC Nightly News, and more.MORE