November

Members of the extended LeBaron family look at a burned car where some of the nine murdered members of the family were killed in an ambush in Bavispe in Mexico’s Sonora state on Nov. 5. Three young mothers and six children were killed in the attack. Officials have said a drug cartel is suspected in the attack, but they initially suggested that one of the mothers’ vehicles was set afire unintentionally, when a bullet hit the gas tank.