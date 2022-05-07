By Anna Brand

May 7, 2022



In a year, hundreds of thousands of women opt to get an abortion in this country. And that’s just what’s been recorded.

According to the CDC, 600,000 abortions occur each year, on average, in the U.S. But according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights group, that number is even higher, at almost 900,000.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, nearly two dozen states are likely to ban abortions or severely restrict access to the procedure. Thirteen have "trigger laws" that would ban abortion almost immediately, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the Center for Reproductive Rights. Whether abortion remains legal would be left up to individual states, forcing people living in states that restrict the procedure to travel out of state to legally end a pregnancy.

We asked our readers: How has getting an abortion — or deciding not to — changed your life? How has having access to an abortion clinic affected your decision? Here’s what they wrote to us. Some of the submissions have been edited for space and clarity.