But that all changed the day after Mardi Gras in 1968 when those landmark white oaks were ripped from the ground and replaced with sterile cement pillars that supported the I-10 expressway. Hundreds of residences and dozens of businesses along this vibrant economic corridor were destroyed.

Over the ensuing half-century, many have called for the expressway’s removal so that the neighborhood can return to its former glory. Amy Stelly, an urban designer, who lives in Tremé, leads that fight now.

The recent past has seen these historically Black neighborhoods suffer from blight and empty residences. Levels of poverty, violence and negative health outcomes have increased since the expressway’s construction. Stelly believes the only way for the New Orleans Black community to move toward renewal is through the highway’s removal.

“With urban highways intact, you get disinvestment, you see development occurring in suburban and rural areas — strip malls and other types of development that people go to but don't live around,” Stelly said.

After Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005, the removal of the Claiborne Expressway was included in an early version of the New Orleans master plan and became a topic of debate from 2011 to 2014, when the city obtained a federal grant to invest in the Claiborne Corridor.

Asali DeVan Ecclesiastes, the director of the Ashé Cultural Arts Center, which supports Black artists and educators, said that many community advocates were initially supportive of the highway’s removal, but it soon became clear that residents in the affected neighborhoods were not as enthusiastic.

Residents were concerned with how it would affect real estate, which has been filling with short-term rentals trying to take advantage of the city’s rebounding tourist industry and the neighborhoods’ cultural capital. With Black renters forced out of their homes and the growth of Airbnbs in their place, advocates for and against the highway said gentrification already has a strong foothold in the neighborhoods.

“What became clear to us, we who work with the community and studied what has happened when these highways are removed, is that there’s an immediate and aggressive displacement of the existing community,” said Ecclesiastes, who has raised her five children along the corridor. “We decided the preservation of our neighborhoods and our cultural ties and traditions were more important than the interstate coming down.”

Asali DeVan Ecclesiastes with her family. (Annie Flanagan / for NBC News)

Those opposed also cited costs as a concern: Estimates for the removal of the expressway run as high as half a billion dollars, and many in the area would rather see that money invested in affordable housing, flood protections, job creation and other efforts to maintain the neighborhood and its permanent residents.

The Port of New Orleans, a major local industry, was also skeptical about the purported travel alternatives, a sentiment shared by residents of New Orleans East’s Black neighborhoods who regularly used the highway to commute into the city.

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said he came into office with the hope of taking down the interstate and reconnecting the neighborhoods. But Landrieu, who became known nationwide for his removal of the city’s Confederate statues in 2017, said he wanted to take a different approach and engage the community itself first. A $2 million survey in 2014 of the affected neighborhoods that analyzed the highway’s removal as well as other alternatives, such as investment in an economic corridor under the overpass, changed his view.

“It would be great if you could do it, but it takes a huge amount of money, planning and the commitment of the neighborhoods themselves, which was more complex than we originally thought,” he said.

With middling support for the project, Landrieu and many neighborhood advocates put their weight behind a rehabilitation effort for the expressway. The plan, which faces complexities because of zoning issues and challenges surrounding the structure of the expressway itself, pushes for the creation of businesses and investment in the oftentimes unused space underneath the highway.

Community members said the project’s regular planning meetings with city leadership have stalled somewhat during the pandemic and under the new mayor, Latoya Cantrell, who did not respond to a request for comment.

It has drawn federal attention, however, with the Biden administration specifically naming this corridor in its plan to address racism and highway infrastructure. Advocates on both sides of the debate are now dusting off competing health assessments and interstate plans for another fight about the future of these neighborhoods.

In the meantime, residents continue to use the space under the highway.

A brass band performs as a traditional New Orleans second line parade honoring "Uncle" Lionel Batiste, singer and brass drummer for Tremé Brass Band under the Claiborne Expressway in Tremé on July 23, 2012. (Erika Golding / Getty Images file)

It’s not unusual for improvised cookouts and games of dominoes and cards to pop up on folding tables underneath the expressway. During Mardi Gras, the mixed sound of carnival revelers and brass bands reverberate and bounce through the highway’s columns. Pillars that replaced white oaks are now splashed with local artists’ renderings of New Orleans heroes and traditions.

Lancen-Keller, the Tremé resident, is the chairwoman of a local YMCA and said the neighborhood may have changed, but the culture is still very much alive and worth preserving.

Barbara Lacen-Keller under the Claiborne Corridor leaning against one of the pillars with a painted tree. (Annie Flanagan / for NBC News)

“As African Americans, we have to hold onto what is ours, and Claiborne Avenue, no matter what you do, will always be ours,” she said. “People talk about taking down the highway, but I think we need to keep making it our own.”

