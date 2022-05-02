83 /

AAPI Women Lead holds healing space for violence against women

AAPI Women Lead and the #ImReady Movement boost the visibility of Asian American and Pacific Islander women’s experiences with racial discrimination, immigration, sexual violence and other issues. Last year, their #I’mReady Conference focused on healing from the increased violence and the events of 2021. For the first anniversary of the Atlanta-area spa shootings, AAPI Women Lead also hosted a virtual healing space, focusing on the targeted violence against Asian women.

84 /

Labor alliance publishes guide to combating anti-Asian violence

The Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, backed by the AFL-CIO, published a public guide about ways to learn about and combat anti-Asian violence, as well as a toolkit recommending actions people and institutions can take to build a labor movement that is inclusive of the concerns of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Its Covid-19 Community Fund also works to funnel financial resources to workers affected by the pandemic, especially those whose immigration statuses make them ineligible for government assistance.

85 /

Archive preserves South Asian American history

The South Asian American Digital Archive publishes an online magazine, Tides, to share original essays to offer more insight into the diversity of the communities it represents. The organization also delivers presentations to schools and businesses about topics in South Asian American history.

86 /

Dartmouth students push for AAPI major

Students and professors at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire are pushing for the university to create an Asian American studies program. According to students, such a program is critical amid increased violence targeting the Asian American community.

87 /

Coalition submits budget priorities to White House to address AAPI challenges

The National Council of Asian Pacific Americans has submitted budget priorities to the White House for fiscal year 2023, focusing on issues such as data disaggregation and language access. To call out the monolithization of Asian Americans and the erasure of Pacific Islanders, the council launched its digital #WhoWeAre campaign last year to showcase the diversity of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

88 /

Civil rights organization funnels $3 million to community groups

The Asian Law Caucus, which advocates for and offers legal services to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, is redistributing $3 million of its funding to community-based organizations across 15 states, as well as $600,000 to the Emergency Victims and Survivors Fund in Georgia. The program is an effort to draw more attention to smaller organizations that have not received the same amount of donor support, the organization said.

89 /

USC awards degrees to former Japanese American students interned during WWII

In a step toward reparations for a history of discrimination against Japanese American students, the University of Southern California in April awarded honorary degrees to families of 33 students who were interned during World War II under Executive Order 9066, which displaced around 120,000 Japanese Americans on the West Coast. After the war ended, USC refused to re-enroll its former Japanese American students and declined to release the transcripts they needed to enroll at other schools. Read more.

90 /

Student researchers launch study to tackle sexual violence

UCLA doctoral students Eunhee Park and Jianchao Lai launched a research project exploring how sexual violence affects Asian international students across the University of California school system. The two aimed for their study, named Double Jeopardy, to open a dialogue about such experiences and help universities implement programs that would give students the support and resources they need.

91 /

Olivia Munn and Go FundMe create anti-hate PSA

Several prominent Asian Americans, including Olivia Munn, Ken Jeong and Lisa Ling, took part in a public service announcement last year shedding light on the history of anti-Asian racism in the country. The “#StopAsianHate​ Together” ad, helmed by “Be Water” director Bao Nguyen, features a candlelight vigil with celebrities recounting acts of violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community across decades, including the killings of six women of Asian descent in the Atlanta area last year. Read more.

92 /

Push for more AAPI leadership grows

Nonprofit Ascend, which works to elevate Asian American and Pacific Islander business leaders, launched its multiyear Ascend Impact Fund last year to expand advocacy, education and community engagement around the history of racism against Asian Americans. Having received six-figure commitments from its inaugural corporate donors, the fund supports the Ascend Foundation’s research in tracking the progress of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in leadership roles and understanding the factors that lead to inequities.

93 /

High schoolers nationwide publish policy reports on anti-Asian hate

Under Stop AAPI Hate's internship program, dozens of high school students with the Stop AAPI Youth Campaign work together to produce policy reports exploring the prevalence and impact of anti-Asian racism on youths. Read more.

94 /

Calif. city installs artwork in new plaza to commemorate Japanese American internment

The city of Hayward in the San Francisco Bay Area is installing a commemorative marker and companion artwork in its newly opened Hayward Heritage Plaza to memorialize the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, as well as the city’s role in the history. In downtown Hayward, 600 Japanese Americans boarded buses headed to a detention center before they were sent to internment camps in Utah and elsewhere, according to the city’s website.

95 /

Legislators introduce bill to address Calif. street harassment

A bill introduced in California in February seeks to address street harassment targeting women and other vulnerable groups. The legislation, proposed by Assembly members Mia Bonta, D-Oakland, and Dr. Akilah Weber, D-San Diego, and sponsored by California Healthy Nail Salon, would direct the California Department of Public Health to conduct a multiyear public education campaign to raise awareness about street harassment. The initiative would be accessible to residents with limited English proficiency. Read more.

96 /

L.A. activist creates multilingual resource on hate crime reporting

In response to a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in Southern California, Los Angeles-based activist Esther Lim created a booklet in seven languages to teach people, especially older residents, how to report these attacks. Lim has distributed thousands of copies of the 15-page handout all across the state, including to a number of police departments.

97 /

Nonprofit group delivers food so Asian seniors feel safe

Volunteers with Heart of Dinner, a New York City-based nonprofit group, deliver food every week to hundreds of seniors in the area’s Asian American community. The care packages include hot meals and fresh produce, along with handwritten and illustrated letters in their native languages. The group, launched during the pandemic by Yin Chang and Moonlynn Tsai, works to combat isolation and food insecurity while helping elders feel safe amid heightened levels of violence. Read more.

98 /

Sports leagues take a stand

Some sports leagues have spoken out against the heightened levels of anti-Asian violence. In February 2021, the MLB shared a social media post standing in solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and declaring that it is a “shared responsibility to root out this insidious hate.” In another statement, the NFL said the attacks were "abhorrent, disturbing and must cease." Weeks later, after the Atlanta-area shootings that resulted in eight deaths, including those of six Asian women, the NBA also tweeted its support for the community, directing fans to learn about the violence through the organization Stop AAPI Hate.

99 /

Chicago groups lead bystander intervention trainings

In Chicago, Advancing Justice partnered with the Council on American-Islamic Relations to undertake bystander hate incident intervention training for community members.

100 /

‘Did You Eat Yet’ campaign provides virtual hug for community

The group 18 Million Rising publishes campaigns responding to political and social injustices affecting Asian Americans. Its monthly newsletter, “Did You Eat Yet?” — named after a common expression of love in Asian households — keeps followers updated on current campaigns and ways to get involved.

