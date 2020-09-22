Lisa Gerow, 33, a first grade teacher at Camelot Elementary School in San Antonio, lives with her husband and their dog. Although the academic year started weeks ago, the day marks her first time with students physically present. She’ll teach five kids in-person and another five remotely as her school slowly phases back into some semblance of normalcy.

Once you become a teacher, you also become a bag lady, Lisa says.

She has four bags, filled with “everything I need for a successful day.” She’s stashed knockoff yellow Converse sneakers — which she painted to resemble pencils — into last year’s Halloween grocery tote, in case her feet need a break from wedges. Meanwhile, her cartoon llama-covered lunchbox holds the crockpot pot roast she made yesterday.

Lisa Gerow packs her knockoff yellow Converse sneakers into last year's Halloween grocery tote. (Christopher Lee / for NBC News)

She double-checks all the essentials, including her computer, mask, snacks and the bottled bubbles and wands she ordered as gifts to celebrate finally being face-to-face with some of her students.

“I made cheesy little notes to attach to them that say, ‘I’m bubbly with excitement that you’re in my class,’” Lisa says.

It’s the first day with kids back at school since March. Every year, she tells her students that they’re the best class ever, knowing “what they believe is what they’ll become.” Now, she’s trying to convince herself that today will be the best day ever, even as she seesaws between virtual and in-person first graders amid the pandemic.

The roads are relatively empty this early in the morning, and they sometimes feel emptier during the pandemic with people still working from home. Lisa watches for runners along the dark streets amid a light drizzle.

Lisa Gerow leaves her house in the morning. (Christopher Lee / for NBC News)

On her 20-minute commute to Camelot Elementary School, she pulls on to the highway and goes past an eatery where she sometimes stops when it’s her turn to supply food for “taco club” with her fellow teachers. She also passes the local high school. It’s nice, she says, to see where the kids from her class will study one day.

“This will definitely be the most people I’ve been around since all of this started,” Lisa says as she prepares her classroom.

She’s plugged in her school tablets, set up the bubbles and notes, and wiped down desks, a light switch and other high-touch surfaces to avoid infection.

Lisa Gerow wipes down a table. (Christopher Lee / for NBC News)

Lisa Gerow attaches a note to a bubble wand. (Christopher Lee / for NBC News)

She realizes that if her husband falls ill from Covid-19, she’ll likely be the carrier, “a level of guilt that’s hard to reconcile.” But right before students arrive, she’s still giddy about seeing them — both her current first graders, and the ones whose time in her classroom abruptly ended in the spring.

“It’s going to be good,” she says.

Lisa stands in her classroom doorway, waiting for kids to return from their “specials” — art, music or physical education classes. She’s “just overwhelmed, very overwhelmed, but it’s goin’.”

With students elsewhere, she hosted a meeting for four other teachers and their instructional coach, when they discussed their plans for next week. She had forgotten to ask her first graders to tidy their space, so she hastily cleared off and wiped down enough desks to give the adults room to sit while remaining physically distant.

“I am feeling hopeful that the afternoon will be a little bit easier,” she says, as she directs a student to take a seat and pull out his book box.

As soon as Lisa reaches her classroom after dismissal, she removes her mask and face shield. Then, she starts wiping down desks.

Her second half of the day has gone smoother than the first. As kids colored and looked at books during indoor recess, she made a game plan for the afternoon. She took her students outdoors to a breezeway, spaced them roughly 12 feet apart and gave them a five-minute mask break. After that, she had them clean their desks, which they had cluttered with devices, chargers and headphones by lunchtime.

They studied math, phonics and reading. Then, students who were physically present watched live and virtual kids tuned in over Zoom for science and writing. Somehow, Lisa managed the back-and-forth as she helped students in-person while also answering questions from her remote learners.

Lisa Gerow's students disinfect their hands while entering their classroom. (Christopher Lee / for NBC News)

Lisa Gerow helps a student. (Christopher Lee / for NBC News)

Lisa Gerow leads her students out of school. (Christopher Lee / for NBC News)

Technology proved her greatest antagonist, but even the parts of her job that turned out to be easiest — including wearing masks — were not completely without incident. After one first grader removed her mask to sneeze, Lisa cleaned her up while explaining that sneezes need to happen behind a face covering, too.

“They’re little, they don’t really understand how it works,” she says.

As Lisa sets out for home, exhausted with a headache, the sky is “very much Texas:” half cloudy, with the sun trying to peek through.

“There’s a rainbow!” she exclaims. Then, a gasp: “It’s a double rainbow, actually!”

After the school day ended, she started checking off her mental to-do list. She recorded tomorrow’s lessons, an extra step in case technological issues foil class for her virtual students.

What she didn’t finish will spill over for later in the week; “it is what it is,” she says.

When Lisa expected things to be crazy and hectic, they went smoothly. But when she expected them to go smoothly, they were messy.

As she tied shoelaces, helped with technology or hooked masks onto lanyards so they wouldn’t go missing, she made closer contact with students than she had anticipated. Her dry, cracked hands burn when she uses sanitizer now, after so much hand-washing.

Lisa Gerow wipes down her shoes with a disinfectant wipe. (Christopher Lee / for NBC news)

“It’s just the nature of my job,” she says. “I’m never going to, like, let a kid sit there and cry because their shoes are untied.”

After a shower, food, medicine and some water, her headache has finally subsided. She’s about to apply a beauty mask, despite how much it tickles, to wash away the wear and tear from all her protective gear.

“That’s hope for tomorrow,” she says, still thinking about the double rainbow. “It’s gonna be a good day — might be a crazy day — but it’s gonna be a good day.”