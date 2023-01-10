Photos: Riot in the heart of Brazil’s government
One plaza is home to Brazil’s three branches of government. On Sunday, far-right protestors descended.
Eraldo Peres / AP
For months, supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro have protested his election loss in October. They've blocked roads, set cars on fire and demanded military intervention.
Bolsonaro challenged his defeat in the courts, and opted to skip his successor’s inauguration.
On Sunday, one week after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in, the protests boiled over into riots, as Bolsonaro supporters stormed federal buildings in Brasília, the capital.
Three Powers Square in Brazil's Federal District is the heart of the country's government.
The single plaza is home to Brazil’s three branches of government: the National Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential Planalto Palace.
On Sunday, Bolsonaro's supporters descended on the plaza, breaching all three buildings during a riot.
National Congress
Federal Supreme Court
Planalto Palace
More than 1,500 people have been detained in connection with the riots as of Monday, according to Brazil Minister of Justice Flávio Dino. Lula also authorized federal intervention in the Federal District until the end of January.