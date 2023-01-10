For months, supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro have protested his election loss in October. They've blocked roads, set cars on fire and demanded military intervention.

Bolsonaro challenged his defeat in the courts, and opted to skip his successor’s inauguration.

On Sunday, one week after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in, the protests boiled over into riots, as Bolsonaro supporters stormed federal buildings in Brasília, the capital.