By Anna Brand

Oct. 21, 2021



Sara Web was caring for animals at zoos and aquariums before shifting to her current job as a death doula, assisting terminal patients. Brandon Aiels, once a restaurant owner, now drives an Amazon delivery truck.

Americans are leaving their jobs in record numbers for new ventures, whether it's because of a change of heart or a need to survive.

In August, 4.3 million workers called it quits, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. From the hospitality industry to health care, people across the U.S. are changing course — and in many cases, leaving jobs unfilled.

NBC News asked people to share their stories if they have switched careers during the pandemic or are planning on quitting their jobs. Here's what they said.