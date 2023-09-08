Communities fight to keep their cool

A summer of heat waves illuminates a growing global warming concern: Cooling is becoming a requirement, not a luxury.
Rising temperatures are sending demand for air conditioning skyrocketing.Ankit Kalanki, of the nonprofit Rocky Mountain Institute, estimates 3.3 billion more room air conditioners will be in use by 2050.
Heat is an insidious, worldwide killer.The poorest parts of the world are increasingly exposed to heat waves.The inability to cool is a “justice problem,” Kalanki said.But adding billions of inefficient air conditioners would threaten electrical grids and increase emissions.“We must do all it takes to make air conditioning better. Otherwise, it can easily make climate change even worse.” Kalanki said.
Without increased efficiency, “electricity demand for space cooling and buildings could increase by as much as 40% globally by 2030,” according to Clara Camarasa, of the International Energy Agency, an intergovernmental organization.
Demand for air conditioning is expected to skyrocket in countries like India, Brazil and Indonesia.
Rising populations, increasing incomes, urbanization and global warming are driving demand, Kalanki said.
About 24% of India’s households had an air conditioner or cooler in 2021, according to a government report.
About 20% of Brazil’s households owned air conditioning in 2018, according to the study published in Nature Communications.
Nearly 63,000 people died in 2022 in heatwaves in Europe alone, according to a study in Nature Medicine.Cities are looking to add shade, which can dramatically alter surface temperatures. A study of urban heat in Arizona found tree cover reduced surface temperatures over pavement by about 24 degrees Fahrenheit.
Andrea Squarci, 69, watches a tennis match on TV during a heatwave at Lido dei Pini, Italy. “I only use AC when the heat is unbearable,” Squarci said.
In 2022, energy consumption for cooling increased by more than 5% over the year prior, according to the International Energy Agency.“It’s already placing a massive burden on electricity grids,” said Radhika Lalit, of the Rocky Mountain Institute.
By 2050, “India alone will see the adoption of 1 billion air conditioners,“ Kalanki said.India’s population has the highest level of heat stress exposure in the world, according to the International Energy Agency.
Anna Gabriela Patrocinio Gregório, 24, poses with her daughters Lara, 8, and Sãnella, 5, in the Santa Teresa neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro. The house has three rooms and no windows.“The heat is especially daunting during the night,” she said.
Exposure to extreme heat is linked to sharp drops in worker productivity, declines in sleep quality, increases in violent crime and drops in student learning, recent research suggests.
Even though cooling equipment has become more efficient, energy consumption from space cooling has nearly tripled since 1990, according to the International Energy Agency. Without further efficiency improvements, growing demand for room air conditioners could cause nearly 1 degree F of additional global warming by 2100, Lalit said.
Older adults are among those most vulnerable to heatwaves. The Lancet Countdown, a medical report, estimated that about 345,000 people 65 years old and above died from heat-related causes in 2019.
Experts say cooling is becoming a basic necessity for health, productivity and economic development.“This is going to be a universal need,” Lalit said.
About 10% of global electricity consumption is used for space cooling, according to the International Energy Agency.
The future of cooling doesn’t depend entirely on energy. Antiquated buildings – like the Amer Fort in Jaipur, India – use passive cooling strategies like courtyards, shade, ventilation and the reflection of sunlight to keep spaces cool. The building was constructed in the late 1600s.
Changing the way cities look and feel can help reduce demand for air conditioning.“You have to make sure your urban design is done in the right way, that you’re planning your cities the right way,” Kalanki said.
Photo Director
Zara Katz
Photo Editor
Max Butterworth
Development
Nigel Chiwaya
Editor
Jason Abbruzzese
The photography for the Cooling Solution project received funding from the European Research Council, the CMCC and Ca’Foscari University of Venice. Scientific research: ENERGYA and Enrica De Cian.