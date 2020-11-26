Covid-19 fact generator:
A handy tool for your Thanksgiving dinner
Questions about the coronavirus may come up with your loved ones, so be sure to be armed with the science.
By Denise Chow, Erik Ortiz, Kelsie Sandoval
Nov. 26, 2020
It’s tough keeping up with all the latest news and developments about the coronavirus pandemic — and the misinformation that surrounds Covid-19. If questions about the coronavirus come up at your Thanksgiving celebration, whether it’s a small family gathering or a virtual affair, be sure to come armed with the science. From Covid-19 symptoms to questions about immunity to progress on a vaccine, here are 35 facts about the coronavirus.