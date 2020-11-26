By Denise Chow, Erik Ortiz, Kelsie Sandoval

Nov. 26, 2020

It’s tough keeping up with all the latest news and developments about the coronavirus pandemic — and the misinformation that surrounds Covid-19. If questions about the coronavirus come up at your Thanksgiving celebration, whether it’s a small family gathering or a virtual affair, be sure to come armed with the science. From Covid-19 symptoms to questions about immunity to progress on a vaccine, here are 35 facts about the coronavirus.