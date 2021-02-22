By Elliott Ramos, Pedro Barquinha and Jiachuan Wu

Feb. 22, 2021

The United States on Sunday hit the half-a-million mark for the number of lives claimed by Covid-19.

Nearly a year since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020, 100,000 Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. was the low estimate. Early on, cities such as New York and Chicago were hit hard, particularly in communities of color. Then, hot spots in nursing homes and meatpacking plants began to emerge as the virus hit suburban and rural communities.

The death toll in the U.S. would eventually eclipse that of every other country, and has claimed many more lives since then.

Scroll through the map to trace Covid-19 across the country from the first death to the hardest-hit county.