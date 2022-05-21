COVID COLLECTIONS
Readers share images and memories of lost loved ones

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of more than 1 million people in the United States. We aim to preserve some of those memories by collecting images from those left behind. 

ANNA BRAND, JOELLA CARMAN, CHELSEA STAHL AND ANJALI NAIR

A woman meeting her great-grandchild in person for the first and only time. A 93-year-old cook staring down her dinner as it simmers on the stove. A man’s nose pressed up against a woman’s cheek, dancing under string lights with bright smiles. These are some of the moments captured by loved ones of those we’ve lost to Covid-19.

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of more than 1 million people in the United States since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020 — a toll that has far exceeded early government estimates.

We asked our readers to share a photo of a loved one who died from the virus or a photo of anything that represents a memory of the time they shared — a book they loved, a text message, a park. Here’s what they sent us. Some of the submissions have been edited for space and clarity.

Jimmy Young

IMPERIAL BEACH, CALIF.

Pedro Enrique Gutierrez

MIAMI, FLA.

Carlos (Chuck) Gomez

WATERLOO, IOWA

Jose Sanchez and Juanita Sanchez Jimene

HARLINGEN, TEXAS

Bretta Nerren

PLANO, TEXAS

Debbie Glass

FURLONG, PA.

Charles Smith

BRANDON, FLA.

Mary Watkins-Fields

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH.

Chris Johnson

SEMMES, ALA.

Norman Bell Sr.

AUSTIN, TEXAS

Bobby Bickmore

CASMALIA, CALIF.

Margarita Payne

LEESBURG, VA.

Apryl Davenport

GILBERT, ARIZ.

Maria Taylor-Perry's husband, Albert

RALEIGH, N.C.

Bryan Curtis

NEWALLA, OKLA.

Dolores Gardner

MUSKOGEE, OKLA.

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Petra Montgomery died from Covid on March 21, 2020. She was a loving mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. Her presence is missed every single day.”

Danielle Montgomery

Greensboro, N.C.

Michael Tuck died May 3, 2021. We loved to dance together and he always sang to me while we danced.”

Tammy Tuck

Walsenburg, Colo.

This is my mother, Norma McDermott. This was taken when I spent a couple days at her house. She contracted Covid a few months later in a nursing home, while rehabbing her arm. She passed away May 17, 2020. The worst part? I wasn't allowed to say goodbye.”

Judy McPhail

Ashburn, Va.

This is my mother, Eileen Sam. She was an immigrant from Guyana. She made it her life's goal to make a better life for her five children. She succeeded, despite succumbing to Covid on Oct. 12, 2020. That day's death toll was 215,089 — a number seared in my mind forever.”

Roger Sam

Geoff Conley

DEL CITY, OKLA.

Harold Hall

ATLANTA, GA.

Rita Carlisle

RUTHERFORD, TENN.

Louis Avila Jr.

SAN DIEGO, CALIF.

Ronald Forrest

MORENO VALLEY, CALIF.

Sheldon Johnson

ARVADA, COLO.

Kelly Krull

FRANKLIN, IN.

FAIRFAX, VA.

Nancy Irto

SPRING HILL, FLA.

Ming Wang

OMAHA, NEB.

Russell E. Bender

WHITMANN, ARIZ.

David R. Sullivan

BEAVERTON, ORE.

Timothy Shawn Kelley

HELENA, ALA.

Raleigh, N.C.

This is Brian Spicer, my younger brother, who died in January 2022. This image shows him looking directly into the camera with just a hint of sadness in his eyes as if to say, ’I know I’ll be the first of us to go.’”

Susan Wallenborn

Cape Coral, Fla.

Esther Hughes was my grandmother. She was well until a few months ago when she got Covid-19. She was going to be 100 in June and this is one of the last pictures of her in her apartment. She had a great sense of humor and always was well dressed.”

Thea Barrieau

Driftwood, Texas

Betty Jane (Olson) Slansky was 93 years old when she died. My mother was an excellent cook and she loved to prepare meals for her family and friends. I spent many hours in the kitchen with her, laughing and talking, while she taught me how to make some of our favorite recipes.”

Jane Robinson

Friday Harbor, Wash.

For decades, my beloved cousin, Chris Walsh, ran Delta Rehab in Snohomish to care for survivors of traumatic brain injury. He was one of a kind and is sorely missed by all who knew him. Covid took him just before the first vaccine became available.”

Paul Walsh

Michael Garner

ACCOKEEK, MD.

Charles Edward Peterson, Jr.

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Kelly Krull

FRANKLIN, IN.

Durrell Taylor

PERRIS, CALIF.

Paulette Herman-Stalsberg

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

Patricia Miskel

CLINTON, OKLA.

Derek Dominek

WARRINGTON, PA.

Brad Prevatt

WIMAUMA, FLA.

Warren and Dorothy Springston

NEWBURGH, IND.

Charles Thomas, Jr.

TEMPLE HILLS, MD.

Eugene Tolino

GALLUP, N.M.

Ricky Morrow

TRIANGLE, VA.

Nancy Kowitski

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.

William Fleming

LEHI, UTAH

Wayne A. Johnson

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

These images are all I have left of my father, Roel Gomez (Ceto). The most memorable moment of my wedding day and the video was the last time he got to see us. He said we made him cry. I never thought that would be our last time all together.”

Jessenia Gonzales

Augusta, Ga.

Ware McCallum was a retired entrepreneur. He was vaccinated, but Covid didn’t care. He was the most loving, honest and supportive person ever.”

Phyllis Rowland

South Burlington, Vt.

My mom, Freda Orsi, baking Christmas cookies in my kitchen three weeks before dying of Covid. She was a 7-year lung transplant survivor, wife, mother and proud grandmother who defied all odds only to be taken out by this virus.”

Cheryl Cobb

Mableton, Ga.

My grandmother, Vina Black. This photo is of her meeting her last born great grandchild (my son) in person for the very first and only time in September, 2021. She lost her Covid battle in January 2022.”

Tiara Black

Nora B. De La Cruz

AUSTIN, TEXAS

Shane Hall

LOGANVILLE, GA.

Grandmother of Ginger Alger

STANLEY, VA.

Herbert Hobbs

WESTFIELD, IN.

Friend. ofSamael Whittle

FREDERICK, MD.

Mike Pedraza

COLUMBUS, GA.

Gilberto Garcia

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS

Michael W. Willis

CHESAPEAKE, VA.

Bart Exparza

CRAIG, COLO.

David Lee Stamp

DELOIT, IOWA

Carmen Benavides

HONDO, TEXAS

Jack Henneberry

MONTGOMERY, ILL.

Silvia Guerrero

PHOENIX, ARIZ.

David Marsh

SHELBYVILLE, TENN.