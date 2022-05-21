A woman meeting her great-grandchild in person for the first and only time. A 93-year-old cook staring down her dinner as it simmers on the stove. A man’s nose pressed up against a woman’s cheek, dancing under string lights with bright smiles. These are some of the moments captured by loved ones of those we’ve lost to Covid-19.

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of more than 1 million people in the United States since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020 — a toll that has far exceeded early government estimates.

We asked our readers to share a photo of a loved one who died from the virus or a photo of anything that represents a memory of the time they shared — a book they loved, a text message, a park. Here’s what they sent us. Some of the submissions have been edited for space and clarity.

IMPERIAL BEACH, CALIF. MIAMI, FLA. WATERLOO, IOWA HARLINGEN, TEXAS PLANO, TEXAS FURLONG, PA. BRANDON, FLA. STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH. SEMMES, ALA. AUSTIN, TEXAS CASMALIA, CALIF. LEESBURG, VA. GILBERT, ARIZ. RALEIGH, N.C. NEWALLA, OKLA. MUSKOGEE, OKLA.