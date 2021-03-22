A year ago in New York: A photographer reflects on the darkest days of the pandemic

By Victor J. Blue

March 22, 2021

NEW YORK — In the spring of 2020, as the first wave of the pandemic peaked and crashed over the city, I photographed inside three hospitals as their staffs worked to save as many people as they could from Covid-19. More than 20,000 people died in New York City from March to June. The richest city in the world became one of the places most devastated by the pandemic.

The uncertainty and mystery of the virus and the sickness it caused made it difficult to communicate exactly what was happening inside the hospitals to the outside world. It felt like reporting from a distant country just blocks away. Inside the ICU, the pain and loss were muffled by the layers of protective equipment everyone wore. Sometimes the face shields would fog and cloud our view; sometimes the double masks muted the catch in our voices as we spoke. Journalists conveyed the exasperation of the critical care doctors as they tried everything they could, and still their patients died.

Each day inside the hospitals, I took thousands of digital photographs and dozens of video clips. I knew the speed with which we published our stories was vital to helping the public understand the unfolding catastrophe. But I also carried a small, aging film camera, called an XPan, slung around my neck. It was a hassle, not as fast and nimble as a digital camera, and mostly it got in the way, but I would pause and lift it every so often to record a scene.

I only shot 14 rolls of black-and-white film, which these images are drawn from. In the middle of so much loss, to commit these moments to film was a way for me to hang on to the painful solidarity of witnessing it. I think I made these images to help remember not just what it looked like, but how it felt to be there.

A year later, with vaccinations spreading and the promise of another spring approaching, it feels like waking up from some horrible dream. But the experience of those six weeks I spent passing back and forth through the looking glass as I worked in and out of the New York hospitals has marked me, like the last year marked us all, permanently. I felt like a messenger of terrible news, trying to bridge the gap between those devastated by the pandemic and those waiting to feel its touch. It is hard, even now, to explain to people who were not there what the awful weight of that knowledge felt like. I hope it is somewhere in these pictures.