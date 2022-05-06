Making up 1 million deaths: Where Covid killed

More than 1 million lives have been lost to Covid-19 in the United States.

Approximately 346,000 lives were lost in the pandemic’s first year. And even with widespread availability of vaccinations in 2021, an additional 482,000 lives were lost that year, with another 171,000 deaths occurring this year through early May.

The country has lost a significant portion of its elderly population, as well as health care workers, first responders, essential workers and others. Here’s a glimpse into some of the groups that make up that 1 million.