Is working from home forever the best idea or the worst?

Covid has forced millions to WFH. Let's embrace this new, better normal

Working from home means the impersonal office becomes a personal sanctuary.

By Patricia Grisafi

It happened two years ago. The insomnia stopped. At first, I thought it was the new pillows. But as the weeks went on, it became clear what had been thwarting my restful nights: my prior job and all the stressors that accompanied working in an office environment. Now that I was working from home, I was sleeping like a baby.

I'm ecstatic that my days of waking up at 6 a.m. to shower in a daze, snag a too-hot coffee and a cold prepackaged muffin (no, I don't have time for you to warm it, I used to tell the barista) and race to the train are over. I love getting up at a reasonable hour, spending time with my child in the morning and at lunch (we employ a nanny who provides child care) and meeting the day on my terms.

I can do a load of laundry, work for a few hours on the Sylvia Plath book I'm writing, take the dogs for a walk with my husband, work a little more on my everyday freelance work, play with my son, watch some TV and then, if 9:30 p.m. rolls around and I feel like starting a new project, I can get right on that. I don't even mind if my work and my home life sometimes bleed into each other, because that's a choice I can make. As a night person, I sometimes do my best work when the sun goes down.

The more I talk to people about working from home because of Covid-19, the more I'm convinced that working remotely must be offered more widely. I'm glad more people have access to the benefits of working from home, and I hope that when the plague is over, companies will continue to offer employees this valuable option.

Some of my love of working from home is due to my specific health needs and personal preferences. But a lot of it has to do with the universal dehumanizing nature of office life. Even in a looser corporate environment, there are often still rules that feel arbitrary. And there are always toxic co-workers: mansplainers galore and people you prayed wouldn't pass you in the hall.

So no, I don't miss the "camaraderie" of an office. As an introvert, people exhaust me. Talking exhausts me, and I often find myself needing to retreat after extensive interaction with others. I loathe water-cooler conversations, being dragged into inane office politics, the depersonalization that happens when confined to a cubicle. I don't feel a particular need to be part of a manufactured community forced to gather every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When Covid-19 hit, I watched my husband and friends scramble to adjust to working from home, to get everything done online in a timely fashion. They worked extra hours without extra pay. They ripped their hair out. They cried.

And then? Corporate America realized that working from home was possible because it was necessary. If companies and employers had been listening to disability advocates, they would have already known. How many people have struggled and failed at work because they were forced to fit into environments that couldn't accommodate their needs? Now that we see how easily many jobs translate to being done virtually, people whose disabilities weren't accommodated are having the last, bitter laugh.

Obviously, some jobs can't be done remotely. There is also a gap between income levels in the ability to work from home. And when people are given a choice, working remotely isn't for everyone. But it helps many people manage chronic illnesses and lets them work in a way that makes them happier.

I have an anxiety disorder and chronic fatigue, and having the option to work remotely has significantly improved my life. I don't have to hide in the bathroom if I'm having a panic attack. If I'm exhausted, I can lie down without being called lazy.

Not all personalities are suited to working in an office; mine definitely wasn't. Now I don't have to stupidly grin at people I despise. I no longer have to waste money on ugly Ann Taylor Loft separates. I don't need to wear headphones if I feel like listening to Fleetwood Mac's "Gold Dust Woman" on repeat. I can even dance around my apartment like Stevie Nicks while waiting for my next assignment from an editor.

If I meet my deadlines, no one cares how I looked or what I did while getting there. People are diverse, the world is changing and our work environments need to reflect and respect that. For me, working from home, my laptop and papers strewn across the bed, is a dream come true.

Patricia Grisafi, Ph.D., is a freelance writer and editor. Her work has been featured in The Guardian, Salon, Vice, LARB, Catapult, SELF, Narratively, The Rumpus, Business Insider and elsewhere. She lives in New York City with her husband, son and two rescue pit bulls.