‘It never crossed my mind that I would not be able to get pregnant.’

“I am 27 years old and lost my fiancée just over three years ago. While together we suffered two miscarriages. Since his passing, I have been diagnosed with a complex undifferentiated autoimmune disease. With that diagnosis & the complexities of grief, I am uncertain when I will be ready to have kids. I am starting school for nursing again in a week & I have been exploring the process of harvesting eggs. It would be a no-brainer, but the cost has been a big hurdle. I want biological children, but at this point in my life I face the uncertainty of not knowing if I can have a healthy pregnancy, and the weight of being nearly 30 is certainly there.”

Nursing / Parker, Colo. / Age 27