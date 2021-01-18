Four years of capturing Donald Trump

"The amount of incredible imagery that came out of this day is remarkable, how everyone rose to the occasion," Agence-France Presse photographer Saul Loeb said.

While more photographers were at the Capitol than usual that day, there is a core group who have been covering Washington for years, some of them decades, who know the halls and rooms of the Capitol arguably as well as they know their homes. They are the photographers of the White House press corps.

Loeb was assigned to cover the joint session of Congress that quickly devolved into pandemonium. One of his enduring images shows a rioter named Richard Barnett relaxing at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, with one foot up on the desk as casually as if he were at home.

Richard Barnett sits inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images) Richard Barnett sits inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images)

"It was just a bizarre, surreal scene," Loeb said. "Here you have the speaker of the House's office. This is the inner sanctum of the Capitol, and they had total run of the place."

The story of Jan. 6 is an extension of the Trump presidency itself, and in its waning days, it's worth looking back at how photographers have documented his presidency and pushed the bounds of political photography.

Getting close enough

Donald Trump's presidency has been a clear break from Barack Obama's in many ways. For photographers, the break manifested itself in two key ways: time and access.

"We've had more access to Donald Trump than any president I've covered," said Doug Mills, a photographer for The New York Times who has covered every administration since Ronald Reagan's.

The access has enabled photographers to produce what is possibly the most comprehensive portrait of any presidency. Whereas a photographer might have had a few minutes at the top of a Cabinet meeting in a previous administration, it wasn't unusual to be in a dimly lit room with Trump and others for nearly two hours. Mills has found that Trump prefers low lighting.

People talking in a room wouldn't immediately suggest compelling photographs, but the potential is greater when those people are some of the most powerful in the country.