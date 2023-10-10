The Gaza Strip’s density, visualized

If Israel’s siege of Gaza gives way to a ground offensive and invasion, the more than 300,000 troops called into active duty will have to contend with a major obstacle in the hunt for Hamas fighters: the overcrowded Gaza Strip.

Though small in size compared to Israel and the occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip is densely packed, filled with urban areas and home to millions of people, including the Hamas fighters who know the area better.

Here’s a look at the geography of one of the most densely populated places in the world.