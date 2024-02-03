In December 2022, Clay Trauernicht led several dozen federal wildfire officials down a long road on Hawaii’s Big Island to show them the site of the largest fire in state history. It could happen again, he warned.

A lush green mountain was visible in the distance, but Trauernicht, a University of Hawaii fire scientist, was focused on the dry brown grass at his feet. A fire the year before had burned 42,000 acres, as firefighters struggled to contain it for more than four days. It destroyed some of the state’s prized, and dwindling, native ecosystems. Many of the native plants were gone for good, he said, but the invasive grass that burned in that fire was already primed to burn again.

“The fire that we saw that ripped across the landscape here, we’re getting into situations where we’re beyond the capacity that we currently have,” he told the gathered officials. More fires would be coming, he said, making prevention — like trimming tall plants and breaking up big areas of flammable grass — key. “We have to figure this out.”

Clay Trauernicht stands in a field of invasive Guinea grass near University of Hawaii at Manoa. (Josiah Patterson for NBC News) Clay Trauernicht stands in a field of invasive Guinea grass near University of Hawaii at Manoa. (Josiah Patterson for NBC News)

He had given the same warnings three years earlier to a group of state legislative staffers on another trip to a fire site on Maui. After both fires, local firefighters had told him the fires burned bigger, faster and hotter than they had ever seen. Wildfire in the Hawaiian Islands was changing.

When Trauernicht was hired by the University of Hawaii in 2013 and began analyzing the state’s fire data, he quickly saw that the frequency of fires had been rising since the 1990s. But the tropical state still officially considered wildfire a “low” to “medium” risk compared to other natural disasters.

He began a campaign to sound the alarm, along with a handful of others focused on wildfire prevention in the state. Over the next decade, Trauernicht gave dozens of talks to officials and community groups, wrote articles and spoke to the press after every major fire, always saying the same thing: Hawaii has a new wildfire reality and needs to start prioritizing prevention and management.