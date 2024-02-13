Map: How the Israel-Hamas conflict has spread beyond the Mideast
Four months into the war, fighting has spread from Gaza to Pakistan.
A drone strike in Beirut on Jan. 2 killed Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri and six others.
Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel in October and Israel's retaliatory assault on the Gaza Strip have set off a chain reaction.
Fears are growing that the violence could spiral into a full-blown regional war and maybe even lead to a direct confrontation between Iran and the United States. The attack in late January that killed three U.S. soldiers and wounded dozens more at a base in Jordan, prompting retaliatory strikes from the U.S., only escalated those concerns.
While many experts and Western officials believe there is little desire in Tehran or Washington for a direct war, the scope of potential miscalculation is huge. Furthermore, militias supported by Iran operate with some autonomy, adding a layer of uncertainty and volatility.
Terror attack, then war
Hours after Palestinian militants launched the worst terror attack in Israel’s history on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, kidnapping 240 and firing a huge barrage of rockets, the Israeli Air Force began bombarding Gaza, kicking off a military campaign that has killed more than 26,000 people.
Later that month, Israel launched a ground offensive into northern Gaza, with tanks and troops piercing the enclave's perimeter fence to fight in its dense streets, many of which have been turned to rubble. Israel’s military warned Palestinians to evacuate and have since turned their attention to the south, where many of those people fled.
Hamas, meanwhile, has continued firing rockets into Israel, an exchange that reignites every few years but never before at this scale. In the other Palestinian enclave of the occupied West Bank, locals and human rights groups report a rise in violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians living there. Critics say this is enabled and even encouraged by the Israeli government, something Israel denies.
Conflict expands into Lebanon
The day after Hamas’ surprise attack, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which, like Hamas, is backed by Iran, fired artillery and rockets into Israel. Israel responded, beginning a cross-border exchange that has continued every day since, provoking worries of a rerun of the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war.
The next week, on Oct. 12, Israel launched strikes against several targets in Syria, including airports in the cities of Damascus and Aleppo, according to Syrian officials. These strikes predate the current conflict but have intensified since, with Iran blaming Israel for killing members of its powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps, the IRGC, which is in Syria supporting President Bashar Assad.
Flare up in Iraq
Meanwhile, on Oct. 18, Iran-linked militants in Iraq launched missiles on U.S. forces in Iraq, the first of more than 160 strikes since then on American positions in Iraq, Syria and Jordan, the Pentagon says. Most of these missiles have been intercepted but some have evaded air defenses, striking bases and killing and wounding personnel. There are around 3,000 troops in Jordan, 2,500 in Iraq and 900 in northeast Syria, according to the Department of Defense.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Shiite militants, has taken responsibility for many of the strikes against U.S. forces, saying they will not stop until Israel stops bombing Gaza. Most have targeted the Al Asad Airbase, in Iraq, which is used by the U.S. military, and the American garrison at al Tanf, in southern Syria, near the Iraqi and Jordanian borders.
Red Sea conflict begins
A day later on Oct. 19, an American warship in the Red Sea, the USS Carney, shoots down a missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, also backed by Tehran, toward Israel. In November, the group hijacked Galaxy Leader, a cargo ship part-owned by an Israeli businessman, and started launching dozens of missile and drone attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea. The Houthis say they are only targeting Israel-linked ships, despite evidence to the contrary, in solidarity with the Palestinians and to protest at the IDF's war on Gaza.
The group boasts an arsenal of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones, some made with Iranian parts and others based on old Chinese and Soviet designs, arms experts say. This weaponry is being trained on the Red Sea — and specifically the Bab al-Mandeb strait, or “the Gate of Grief” — a chokepoint for global trade, and sees almost 9% of all seaborn-traded oil and refined products passing through its waters. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Houthi attacks had “disrupted or diverted more than 20% of global shipping.”
U.S. begins airstrikes
The U.S. and its allies have struck back. On Oct. 27, American F-16s bombed what it said were Iran's IRGC weapons storage facilities near Abu Kamal, in Syria. In late November, U.S. forces struck Iran-backed militants based in Iraq, to the west and south of Baghdad. It had previously refrained from striking Iraq because of the country's delicate political situation: at once hosting American troops but also politically dependent on the powerful Iran-backed militias.
In response to the Houthis, the American and British militaries fired on Jan. 12 dozens of missiles at around 30 of the militants' positions in Yemen. The U.S. missiles and jets were launched from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. And while the Pentagon did not give details of the targets, the British military said among them was a site in Bani, in the northwest of the country, which it said was used to launch reconnaissance and attack drones. It also said it hit an airfield at Abbs used to launch both cruise missiles and drones over the Red Sea.
Iranian attacks expand the conflict map
While many experts and officials agree that Iran most likely doesn’t want a wider war, they could be threatening to do so to forestall greater conflict. Throughout, Iran has hurled regular verbal warnings at Israel and the U.S., its Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian saying in November that the regional spread of Israel's war in Gaza was "inevitable."
On Jan. 15, Iran launched strikes against what it said was an Israeli spy base near the city of Irbil in northern Iraq. It then fired off missile and drone attacks into Pakistan's Balochistan province on Jan. 16, targeting what it says is the "Iranian terrorist group" Jaish al-Adl.
Pakistan — a nuclear power with an estimated 165 warheads — responded two days later by striking "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province.
Attacks on U.S. troops turn deadly
After months of attacks by Iran-backed militants caused injuries for American troops across the Middle East, three U.S. service members were killed and more than 30 were injured after a drone packed with explosives hit their base in northeast Jordan on Jan. 28.
As with other attacks, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has taken responsibility. President Joe Biden called it the work of "radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq" and vowed "we will respond."
U.S. responds with force
Retaliation came days later, when the U.S. carried out its biggest actions of the conflict, conducting airstrikes on more than 80 militant targets on both sides of the Iraq/Syria border on Feb. 2. And on Feb. 8, U.S. a drone strike in Baghdad killed a man that U.S. Central Command described as a militant commander who was directly responsible for planning and participating in the drone attack in Jordan.
In Yemen, the U.S. and U.K. have conducted multiple strikes against the Houthi militant group in February, including an attack on more than 30 targets in the Houthi-controlled areas on Feb. 3.
Summary
This spread of violence has worried governments and independent analysts about the risk of a wider regional war. Iran has warned that an increased American military response would itself bring further retaliation from Tehran. And many regional observers remain deeply concerned about the simmering conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the world's best-armed non-government militant group with an estimated arsenal of 130,000 rockets and missiles.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described it as an "incredibly volatile time in the Middle East." He suggested at a news conference last month that the world had "not seen a situation as dangerous as the one we’re facing now across the region since at least 1973" — referring to that year’s Arab-Israeli war, or Yom Kippur War — "and arguably even before that."
Sources: Attack data from NBC News reports, Israeli and Palestinian officials. Red Sea drone attacks from Institute for the Study of War and AEI's Critical Threats Project. Data as of Feb. 8, 2024; Houthi-controlled areas from United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Geographic data from Natural Earth.