Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel in October and Israel's retaliatory assault on the Gaza Strip have set off a chain reaction.

Fears are growing that the violence could spiral into a full-blown regional war and maybe even lead to a direct confrontation between Iran and the United States. The attack in late January that killed three U.S. soldiers and wounded dozens more at a base in Jordan, prompting retaliatory strikes from the U.S., only escalated those concerns.

While many experts and Western officials believe there is little desire in Tehran or Washington for a direct war, the scope of potential miscalculation is huge. Furthermore, militias supported by Iran operate with some autonomy, adding a layer of uncertainty and volatility.