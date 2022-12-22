By Frank Thorp V and Sarah Mimms

WASHINGTON — Long after the rioters left the U.S. Capitol, the shattered glass was swept up and the nation began its reckoning with the Jan. 6 attack, the people who were there that day and those most affected by the unprecedented violence are still seeking answers.

They include members of Congress who had been chased out of their chambers.

The police officers who defended them.

And the election officials across the country who continue to face threats over a lie.

Now, after hundreds of interviews and television hearings, the House Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack has finished its work and issued its final report.

The panel, led by Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., relied heavily on Republican witnesses, members of former President Donald Trump’s own party who testified publicly about the lead-up to and the aftermath of the violence. Like the panel’s two GOP members, many of them have lost their careers over it; some say they have lost close friends.

Below are portraits of some of the key figures who worked on the committee, testified publicly and covered the panel’s findings. The interviews were conducted over the course of the panel’s investigation. Whether or not the committee provided the answers they were seeking, these people carry their own memories of the day the U.S. Congress came under assault by a mob of Americans, and what followed.