Why it's almost impossible to watch a fireworks show while frowning

By Jack Leonard

I wasn’t always a dyed-in-the-wool fireworks lover. As a matter of fact, I was scared to death when my father first showed me a lighted sparkler way back on the Fourth of July in 1952. To my five-year-old self, the fiery wire looked like a snake that would bite my hand if I got too close.

My fears only intensified when my dad told me we would be attending a small fireworks display that evening at the local playground. The show, put on by a few neighbors, featured a variety of consumer items purchased in Virginia. There were cone fountains, long slender rods called Roman candles, and wheels attached to a wooden pole.

I cowered behind my dad and took only brief peeks as the fireworks thrilled the rest of the crowd with flashes of light and bangs. To me, those candles resembled the eyes of a fiery dragon peering right at me. And that wheel — wasn’t it desperately trying to get free so it could chase me across the field?

When the show was over, the audience yelled for more. But all I wanted to do was go to bed, and try to fight off the nightmares.

As the years passed, however, I came to view pyrotechnics with curious wonder instead of fear. What made the stars from a sparkler split at the end of their flight? What propelled those Roman candle stars to shoot higher than the treetops and burn red and green? And the pinwheel: What made it turn and change colors and whistle?

I also learned about the chemistry of fireworks and why they could be dangerous. I discovered why my dad wore safety glasses before lighting the fuses. As I got older, he started to let me light a few of the smaller pieces as he stood by, instructing me on what to do — and not to do. We bonded over the beauty and power of the phenomenon.

Slowly but surely, my interest in pyrotechnics grew. I observed how the artistry and suspense of a good fireworks show could enthrall a crowd. Will that firework be loud or quiet? Will it start by shooting a silvery comet followed by a gigantic blooming flower? Will it whistle or crackle? The audience has to wait and see, responding to each new effect with cheers.

Today, fireworks stil instill a sense of wonder in folks of all ages, and fill spectators with anticipation and excitement. They simply make people happy. (I defy anyone to find someone at a fireworks display frowning.) Each flare of color or explosion is a chemistry miracle enhanced by visual storytelling skills of producers and engineers. I watched a rousing fireworks finale at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore that brought an entire crowd of 50,000 to their feet in appreciation.

But you don’t need to be sitting in a stadium to understand why people love this flashy ritual. As a 74-year-old, I have spent almost 50 years entertaining my neighbors’ families with gorgeous and legal fireworks in the street. The more the merrier — just BYOS (Bring Your Own Sparklers.) And I have passed down the tradition to my son and grandchildren, all who share my love of the pyrotechnic art and know how to safely pursue it.

For me, the Fourth of July would not be festive without the fireworks. Holidays are about traditions and about family. Independence Day is no exception. But as my dad used to say, “It ain’t the Fourth without burning a little patriotic powder!” He was right. He was ever so right. Just don’t forget the safety glasses.

Jack Leonard was the first president of the Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) — the largest organization for fireworks enthusiasts — and is a retired teacher.