Paradise lost: Inside Peru's emergency zone

One woman said she was 16 when she agreed to work at a bar in the area in August 2021 on the promise of making more money in a week than most make in a month. She said she had no idea that the job would involve sexually catering to men. She was ultimately paid $50 for sex, but also had to endure physical and psychological abuse from her boss and the boss’s children.

“The entire time I worked there was absolute hell,” said the woman, who managed to escape in March after police raided the illicit establishment. “I would not want even one more woman to go through the same thing.”

Diana Valencia, a prosecutor in Madre de Dios focused on human trafficking, said her office brought charges against 90 people in the first six months of this year.

A young woman who requested anonymity was 16 when she was recruited to work at a “prosti-bar” in Puerto Maldonado. A young woman who requested anonymity was 16 when she was recruited to work at a “prosti-bar” in Puerto Maldonado.

U.S. authorities and the Peruvian national police are now assisting local law enforcement in the region. In February, a U.S.-assisted operation led to the arrest of three trafficking suspects and the rescue of multiple victims.

“Many of the victims are threatened,” Valencia said. “When they get to the place, they are deprived of their liberty, their ID is retained, so that they can’t leave.”

Guadalupe eventually stopped traveling to the camps himself because of the various dangers and instead focused on expanding his network of collaborators. The local police started raiding the prosti-bars and bringing the young girls they rescued to Guadalupe’s shelter, where they would be provided with clothes, food, education and a bed.

The shelter also welcomed poor kids who moved to Mazuko to attend school but had no family in the area. Those rescued from the mines would join in on the lessons, Guadalupe said, providing a mental escape from the horrors they had endured.

In all, Guadalupe said more than 1,000 children had passed through his shelter until he closed it in 2019 due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic. The local government had by then set up its own facility to house children trafficked to the mines.



Guadalupe said the youngest boy he cared for was 8; the youngest girl was 9. Some of the children stayed for a couple of days, others for a couple of years.

Some of them went on to become college students and parents themselves. One is now studying medicine in college in order to become a doctor.

“I don’t think that I have done a great job,” Guadalupe said. “I just did what I had to do.”

He now travels the country educating people on the dangers of child trafficking. But there are some stories he cannot tell without breaking down.

The first girl he rescued was a 13-year-old who spoke no Spanish, only an Indigenous language. When Guadalupe found her, she was sick with an infection after being sexually abused by miners.

Guadalupe brought her to a local clinic but they weren’t able to pursue her attackers because she didn’t know their names. At the time he still didn’t know that the men who abuse girls like her rarely face justice because the mines are so remote and catching them in the act is difficult.

Even two decades later, he said he’s still haunted by what that young girl went through and the lack of accountability for her abusers.

“When we remember it, we feel we haven’t done anything,” he said with tears in his eyes.