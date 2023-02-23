Photography by Julia Kochetova

Feb. 24, 2023

KYIV, Ukraine — Here in her home city, Julia Kochetova covered the Maidan uprising in 2013, which drove the country’s Kremlin-backed president, Viktor Yanukovych, out of office after he refused to sign an agreement to forge closer ties with Europe. He eventually fled to Russia, which backed his claim that the protests amounted to a coup, although many Ukrainians refer to the uprising as a "revolution of dignity."

Kochetova would go on to cover the Russian annexation of the Crimean Peninsula the following March.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian tanks rolled across the Ukrainian border and war came to her homeland again.

In her own words, she told NBC News her story.

Bombs started to fall, and I went out with my camera.

In March 2014, I’d come face to face with Russian soldiers in the Crimean city of Simferopol, so I knew how it felt when they pointed a gun at you.

I wish I hadn’t been able to take these photos.