Ukrainian refugees find a new life in Germany after Russia’s invasion

The family is among more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Germany since February 2022. Over 7,000 civilians, including at least 400 children, have died due to the war in the past year, according to the United Nations.

Photographer Jacobia Dahm documented the Efimova family’s journey as they fled Ukraine. One year later — with no end to the war in sight — she shared an update on their lives.