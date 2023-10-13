Massacre in the desert



Oct. 13, 2023

"The sunrise was beautiful. Everyone was happy," Shoam Gueta, 24, said.

Young partygoers danced through the night and into the morning in the Negev desert near the Gaza border, part of a hauntingly serene landscape — open fields dotted with villages and farms. The area has inspired artists and been a destination for tourists and students alike.

This was the scene of the Supernova music festival Friday night, drawing about 3,000 people during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.